ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pro Bowl became a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Za’Darius Smith from Green Bay, Shaq Barrett from Tampa Bay and Darius Slay from Detroit met after a sack in the second quarter and fake fadeaway jumpers to pay homage to Bryant. Smith and several NFC teammates did it again after a fumble at the beginning of the third round.

Davonte Adams, the recipient of Green Bay, pointed to the sky and flashed number 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after making a touchdown catch in the third.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer with his teammates in the locker room before the game.

The NFL’s annual all-star game also offered Bryant a moment of silence in the first-half two-minute warning that the image of the retired NBA star was displayed on the scoreboards when he announced his death at the age of 41 ,

During the break, several players took off their helmets. Others knelt and seemed to be praying. The fans broke the silence by saying “Ko-be! Ko-be! “

The players looked for updates on their cell phones before and during the game and looked for information and answers.

Bryant died early Sunday in a helicopter accident near Calabasas, California.

The AFC beat the NFC 38-33 for the fourth consecutive time in Orlando. The last may have been the last near Walt Disney World. The NFL is considering postponing the game, with new, multi-billion dollar stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles being viable options.

The piece of the day was Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville defender Calais Campbell defeated Dallas’ Travis Frederick and fired Kirk Cousins ​​4-0 in a game. Campbell took the ball, which Watt picked up and left untouched, to give the AFC a 38:27 lead bring.

The NFC had the chance to gather too late and tried to use a new rule that allowed the scoring team to keep the ball by facing a quarter-final game from their own 25-yard line. Cousins ​​threw a deep ball that Baltimore’s security guard Thomas caught.

Campbell has been named a defensive AFC player. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP.

AFC players earned $ 70,000 for winning the game. NFC players each received $ 35,000.

Jackson threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Deshaun Watson from Houston threw 148 yards with a touchdown and selection.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill teamed up with Jacksonville’s DJ Chark to score a 60-yard score that officials chose not to rule out after two defenders touched him.

Wilson gave his NFC starting spot to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who is considering retiring. Brees said that it would take him some time this week to decide his future.

Cousins, Brees and Wilson threw TD passes for the NFC, which allowed Ezekiel Elliott and Adams to roll throws. Elliotts was picked up. Adams added two TD receptions.

The biggest highlight of the NFC was the defensive duel against Fletcher Cox in Philadelphia, who scored a goal 61 meters from the goal. Minnesota Harrison Smith intercepted and returned a Watson pass on the 3-yard line to 39 before being forwarded to Cox, who spent the rest of the time.

Nobody tried to get the 310-pound Cox under control. Denver’s receiver, Courtland Sutton, hit the ball for the last 20 yards.

