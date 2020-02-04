advertisement

How are Kobe King transfer messages displayed across NCAA basketball? Find out in this week’s roundtable.

Welcome to another NCAA basketball roundtable where a group of talented contributors answer some of the burning questions. With the upcoming calendar for February, all games and results will be all the more important. Here are the authors participating in this week’s questions and answers.

Andrew Dieckhoff – @andrewdieckhoff

Robert Kennedy – @BlueWhiteRocks

Jason Burgess – @collegehoopsguy

TJ Miller – @timmyjmiller

Jason Belt – @ JasonBelt12

1. How does the Kobe King situation affect both the court and recruitment in Wisconsin?

citizens

Whenever you have a situation like this that occurs during the season, the look is not good, but I’m honest, I’m not sure how strong it will be in the long run. It didn’t harm them against Michigan State and a lot will depend on how they end the year. If they finish strong, I’m not sure if this affects them as much as some may think in the long run, both on the ground and when it comes to recruiting.

belt

Kobe King, who is leaving the Wisconsin program in the middle of the season, is not the best choice for a program that has had difficulties getting players into the NBA in recent years. It won’t just limit Wisconsin on the court by losing a starter and a guy that is double digits on average. It is also not a good representation of culture and coaching influence if a player leaves the program in the middle of the season. Since leaving, King has said that he and head coach Greg Gard have had problems since starting his badger career.

He also mentioned that he is not the only player who is frustrated with how Greg Gard treats them, which contributes to a rather bad situation and makes the program look worse overall. It is never good for a program if a self-grown child who was Mr. Basketball from Wisconsin High School walks in the middle of his second season.

kennedy

Neither aspect of Wisconsin’s program is affected, if at all. I think Wisconsin on the square provided the answer when they defeated Michigan State. As for recruitment, the relationships that Coach Gard and his staff have maintained will continue, and as for people’s opinions on social media, this story will go away as soon as Greg Gard signs his next recruit.

miller

A mid-season departure is never a great sight for those involved, but I think Wisconsin will be fine. With the win in Michigan, the Badgers don’t look like a team worried about losing one of their top scorers. Wisconsin looked like a tournament team with Kobe King, but I think they also look like a tournament team without him. When it comes to recruiting, the Badgers should also be fine, though 2021 will be the key year in which several starters are on the way.

Dieckhoff

I am not sure – I think we have to check again this summer if there is any kind of mass exodus in Madison. Seeing others follow suit could ugly affect Greg Gard’s tenure at the Badgers and speed up discussions about his eventual replacement. At this point, it seems pretty clear that Gard won’t be Bo Ryan.

