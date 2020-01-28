advertisement

CALABASAS, Calif .– The helicopter pilot, who crashed near Los Angeles and killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, told the air traffic controller in his latest radio message that he was climbing to avoid a layer of cloud before leaving crashed more than 300 meters into the slope (305 meters), said an accident investigator.

According to radar, the helicopter reached 701 meters before descent on Sunday morning and the wreck was found at 331 meters, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

NTSB investigators went to the Calabasas crash site on Monday to gather evidence.

“The debris field is pretty big,” said Homendy.

“A piece of the tail is down the hill,” she said. “The hull is on the other side of the hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards away. “

Some experts suggested that the pilot might have been disoriented due to the fog, but Homendy said the investigation teams would investigate everything from the pilot’s story to the engines.

“We look at people, machines and the environment,” she said. “And the weather is only a small part of it.”

The pilot had applied for a special permit to fly in heavy fog a few minutes before the crash and was at 427 meters as he headed south and then west, Homendy said.

The pilot then asked air traffic controllers to provide post-flight radar support, but was told that the vehicle was too low for this support, Homendy said.

About four minutes later, “the pilot advised that they would climb to avoid a layer of cloud,” she said. “When ATC asked what the pilot was up to, there was no answer. Radar data indicate that the helicopter climbed to 701 meters and then made a left turn. The last radar contact was around 9:45 a.m. “

Two minutes later, someone called 911 on site to report the crash.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor teaching at nearby Van Nuys Airport, said a disoriented pilot might only have a moment to avoid a fatal dive.

“If you fly visually, if you find yourself in a situation where you can’t see the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the plane may be 10.15 seconds. It’s a real shame,” said Waldman.

Some experts asked whether the helicopter should have been flying at all. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department had grounded their own helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-76 killed the retired athlete along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and everyone else on board and spread debris over an area the size of a soccer field.

The crews recovered three bodies on Sunday and resumed efforts on Monday after the great basketball player who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles in his 20-year career fell from grief and shock around the world ,

The pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. Homendy said the pilot reported 8,200 flight hours by July 2019. He was certified commercially as a pilot and flight instructor, she said.

Several aviation experts said it was not uncommon for helicopter pilots to receive such a permit, although some considered it unusual for them to be granted in a busy airspace like that over Los Angeles.

But Kurt Deetz, who has flown the same helicopter to Bryant dozens of times before, said that permission is often granted in the region.

“It happened all the time in the winter months in LA,” said Deetz. “You get fog.”

The helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, just after 9 a.m., heading north and then west. Bryant was believed to be headed to his youth sports academy near Thousand Oaks, where a basketball tournament was held on Sunday in which Bryant’s daughter, known as Gigi, took part.

Air traffic controllers noticed poor visibility around Burbank in the north and Van Nuys in the northwest. At one point, the controllers directed the helicopter to circle around other planes in the area before continuing.

The plane crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. When it hit the ground, it flew at a speed of over 4,000 feet per minute and sank, according to Flightradar24.

Waldman said the same thing happened to John F. Kennedy Jr. when his plane fell from the sky in 1999 near Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“Often, someone who does it professionally is put under pressure to get their customers where they need to go,” said Waldman. “They take risks that they shouldn’t take.”

Bryant has been known to take helicopters since his active days, instead of defying the notoriously rumbling traffic in Los Angeles. “I’m not going to LA without the Mamba chopper,” he joked at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018, referring to his own nickname, Black Mamba.

David Hoeppner, a helicopter design expert, said he would not fly helicopters.

“Part of it is the way they certify and design these things,” said Höppner, a retired engineering professor at the University of Utah. “But the other part is that helicopter pilots often fly in conditions where they shouldn’t be flying.”

Jerry Kidrick, a retired army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and is now teaching at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, said the helicopter’s rapid ascent and descent suggest the pilot was disoriented ,

In this case, the pilots would have to switch immediately from visual cues to flying the aircraft and only use the instruments of the machine.

“It’s one of the most dangerous conditions you can be in,” said Kidrick. “Often your body tells you something different from what the instruments tell you. You may feel like leaning left or right if you don’t. If the pilot isn’t trained enough to believe the instruments, panic. ”

On Sunday, firefighters marched in with medical equipment and tubing, and medical personnel came to the site by helicopter. About 20 investigators were on site early Monday. The Los Angeles County coroner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas said it could take at least a few days for the remains to be recovered.

Among the dead were John Altobelli, 56, a long-time head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Southern California; his wife Keri; and daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a primary school in Southern California.

