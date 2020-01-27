advertisement

Radar said the helicopter reached 2,300 feet (701 meters) on Sunday morning before descending, and the wreckage was found 1,085 feet (331 meters), said Jennifer Homendy of National Transportation Safety Board at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

NTSB investigators visited the crash site in Calabasas on Monday to gather evidence.

“The debris field is quite large,” said Homendy.

“A piece of tail is at the bottom of the hill,” she said. “The fuselage is on the other side of this hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards (91 meters) beyond. “

Some experts have suggested that the pilot may have been disoriented due to the fog, but Homendy said the investigative teams would examine everything from the history of the pilot to the engines.

“We are looking at man, machine and the environment,” she said. “And time is only a small part of that.”

The pilot had requested and received special clearance to fly in thick fog just minutes before the accident and was flying 1,400 feet (427 meters) when it went south and then west, said Homendy.

The pilot then asked the air traffic controllers to provide “flight following” radar assistance, but was told that the aircraft was too low for this assistance, Homendy said.

About four minutes later, “the pilot indicated that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer,” she said. “When ATC asked what the pilot intended to do, there was no response. Radar data indicates that the helicopter ascended to 2,300 feet (701 meters) and then started a left turn when descending. The last radar contact took place around 9:45 am ”.

Two minutes later, someone on the ground called 911 to report the accident.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who teaches at nearby Van Nuys Airport, said a disoriented pilot may have only a few moments to avoid a lethal dive.

“If you are flying on sight, if you are caught in a situation where you cannot see the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the plane may be 10, 15 seconds, and it happens all the time, and it’s really a shame, “said Waldman.

Some experts have questioned whether the helicopter should have even flown. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department had anchored their own helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-76 killed the retired athlete with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and everyone on board, and scattered debris over an area the size of a football field.

Crews recovered three bodies on Sunday and resumed work on Monday amid a wave of grief and shock around the world following the loss of the great basketball that helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles during his 20-year stellar career.

The pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. Homendy said the pilot reported 8,200 hours of flight time in July 2019. He was commercially certified as a pilot and certified as a flight instructor, she said.

Several aviation experts have stated that it is not uncommon for helicopter pilots to receive such clearance, although some believe it is unusual for it to be granted in airspace as busy as that of Los Angeles.

But Kurt Deetz, who flew for Bryant dozens of times in the same helicopter that fell, said permission was often granted in the region.

“It happened all the time during the winter months in Los Angeles,” said Deetz. “You get fog.”

The helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 a.m., heading north and then west. Bryant was thought to be heading to his nearby youth sports academy at nearby Thousand Oaks, which was hosting a basketball tournament on Sunday with the participation of Bryant’s daughter, known as Gigi.

Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank to the north and Van Nuys to the northwest. At one point, the controllers asked the helicopter to circle due to other planes in the area before continuing.

The aircraft crashed approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. When it hit the ground, it was flying at around 184 mph (296 mph) and descending at a speed of over 4000 feet per minute, according to data from Flightradar24.

Waldman said the same thing happened to John F. Kennedy Jr. when his plane fell from the sky near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 1999.

“Often someone who does it for a living is pressured to bring their client to where they need to go,” said Waldman. “They are taking risks that maybe they shouldn’t be taking.”

Bryant has been known since his days of play to take helicopters instead of braving the notoriously scolded traffic of Los Angeles. “I’m not going to Los Angeles without the Mamba helicopter,” he joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018, referring to his own nickname, Black Mamba.

David Hoeppner, helicopter design expert, said he would not fly on helicopters.

“Part of it has to do with the way they certify and design these things,” said Hoeppner, a retired engineering professor at the University of Utah. “But the other part is that helicopter pilots often fly in conditions where they shouldn’t be flying.”

Jerry Kidrick, a retired army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and now teaches at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, said the rapid climb and descent of the helicopter suggest that the pilot was disoriented.

When this happens, he said, pilots must instantly pass visual cues to piloting the aircraft using only the machine’s instruments.

“This is one of the most dangerous conditions you can be in,” said Kidrick. “Often your body tells you something different from what the instruments tell you. You feel like you are leaning to the left or right when you are not. If the pilot is not sufficiently trained to believe in the instruments, you find yourself in a panic situation. “

On Sunday, firefighters entered with medical equipment and hoses, and medical personnel rappelled to the site from a helicopter. Twenty investigators were on site Monday morning. Los Angeles County medical examiner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said it might take at least a few days to recover the remains.

John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in southern California; his wife, Keri; and her daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a female basketball coach at a primary school in southern California.

