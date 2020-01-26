advertisement

Kobe Bryant fans were in Newbury Park and El Segundo to mourn and pay tribute to the Sunday morning helicopter crash.

Young fans gather near a Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

David Hernandez and Andrew Mason place a photo of Kobe Bryant in front of the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after the NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Bryant was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

Fans gather to remember Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after the NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Bryant traveled to the facility when his helicopter crashed (photo by Andy Holzman).

David Hernandez joins other fans outside the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

A memorial to Kobe Bryant grows in front of the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

Chelsea Holbeck places flowers on a memorial in front of the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning. He was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

Closed signs hang in the window at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was traveling to the facility when his helicopter crashed. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

Hawthorne residents Luis and Michelle Ventura brought their children Leila (7) and Jacob (9) with them to pay tribute to today’s victims of today’s helicopter accident, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, at the Lakers Training Center in El Segundo on Sunday January 26, 2020.

(Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)

(Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)

(Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)

(Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)

(Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)