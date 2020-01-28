advertisement

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had a pact never to fly together in the same helicopter – an agreement that guarantees that one of them would be left to take care of their daughters when a tragedy occurs.

After Kobe and one of the couple’s four daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, were killed in an accident earlier this week in California, Vanessa has to collect the pieces and is understandably “devastated”, but does everything possible to help her keep it together for their three remaining children, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and seven month old Capri.

“It can hardly hold it together,” said a family insider from the magazine PEOPLE. “She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she works very hard to bring it together for the other girls. She has to be the strong one now.

advertisement

“Of course you can never be prepared for that. Despite their ups and downs, (Vanessa and Kobe) were soul mates. She saw him as her life partner. “

media_cameraVanessa and Kobe Bryant enjoyed an amazing chapter in their lives.

The Bryants had their tests over a 20-year relationship, but seemed to have started a new chapter after retiring from basketball.

Last November, Kobe Vanessa sent a sweet homage to Instagram on the day they met.

“That day 20 years ago, I met my best friend, my queen @vanessabryant. I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate the old school style (four princesses ago). I love you, my mom per head, “Bryant underlined a relapse photo of the couple along with a photo of them at the time in Anaheim, Calif., theme park.

In his 2018 Oscar speech, in which he was recognized as the best animated short, Bryant thanked his wife and daughters in Italian. “For my wife Vanessa and our daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka, ti amo con tutto il cuore (I love you with all my heart). You are my inspiration, ”he said.

media_cameraA snapshot of the couple’s very first date.media_cameraThe duo only returned to Disneyland two months ago to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“Being a father is what I’m most proud of in this world. That is my greatest achievement, ”Bryant added in an interview with PEOPLE this year. “I’ve learned so much, but maybe the deepest was the wild, unconditional love you have for your children when you become parents. I am blessed to have had this experience four times now and there is nothing more powerful on it World. “

In an essay for the Players’ Tribune, great baseball player Derek Jeter wrote about Bryant: “It was much more important to him to be a husband for Vanessa and a father for his girls. He loved his family – he was his family. That was important. And that is the Kobe that I will remember. “

Originally published as “Devastated”: Kobe’s wife is heartbroken

advertisement