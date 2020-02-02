advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death last week in a helicopter crash has caused shock waves from American sports and pop culture that have not yet subsided. Although the impact on the NBA was obvious, the flow of losses, memories and condolences from almost every corner of the sports world was breathtaking and speaks for the influence that Bryant had not only on his sport, but also on the culture – great

These effects will also be felt on Sunday during the Super Bowl LIV, often in a way that viewers may not even notice.

After a tragic death, it is not uncommon for a marketing campaign to change course so as not to offend the mourners and give the impression that they are benefiting from the grief. However, after the tragedy that killed Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people, several brands have changed course for their Super Bowl advertising campaigns.

The most notorious so far is Planters, who paused in his #RIPeanut campaign, based on the sudden death of the mascot Mr. Peanut. They are still planning to air their planned Super Bowl commercial, which will include Mr. Peanut’s funeral. Planters even went so far as to cut off pre-game ads and postpone them earlier in the game. It’s also a blunder for Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, who drew the short racket in the “Random Celebrities Thrown Together in a Super Bowl Commercial” lottery.

Hard Rock gave it all in their Super Bowl commercial by calling director Michael Bay, who is best known for doing everything really well. As you can imagine, the company has decided to change the final commercial because some of the original scenes could now be perceived as “insensitive”. We know that a scene with legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was removed from Los Angeles Laker, but it is unclear what else could have been changed.

Hyundai’s Genesis brand has redesigned its Super Bowl display to remove the “appearance of a stationary helicopter” in the first few seconds. That may seem a bit much, but it is probably also fair enough to want to distance yourself from any alleged references to helicopters for the time being. You can see what’s not in this edited version when John Legend looks up at the sky, but we never cut to what he’s looking at.

Toyota has also decided to edit its Super Bowl commercial, calling it “Sensitivity to Recent News Events”. It’s unclear what they changed, but the 60-second commercial will advertise the Highlander SUV.

The news may not affect Snickers’ Super Bowl ad, which appears to be a helicopter dropping a giant Snickers ledge into the ground. It may seem silly to have to change this kind of dramatization, but nobody wants to be the brand that reminds millions of viewers of a helicopter crash.

Bryant’s death also affected the convention and visitor authorities of Las Vegas, Procter & Gambles Olay, Pop-Tarts and Avocados From Mexico to interrupt the launch of their marketing campaigns and start campaigns closer or during the Super Bowl.

The incident has even resulted in a brand holding back advertising for the new campaign, as its spokesman is only associated with Bryant. General Motors is promoting LeBron James, its new electric lobster, and refrains from pre-marketing given the relationship these two NBA stars had.

Bryant’s appearance in the Super Bowl isn’t just about removing things. A tribute is planned for him during the halftime show. Even when it comes to avoiding a connection with the tragedy, those who have lost their lives are honored and valued.

