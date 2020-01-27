advertisement

The world is teetering with the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 at the age of 41.

During his 20-year NBA career, Bryant made 18 all-star teams and won five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVPs, and a league MVP. The star was a longtime Nike athlete with a typical shoe line called Kobe and his own holiday called Mamba Day, which was celebrated on August 24 and is a combination of Bryant’s two numbers (8 and 24).

Athletes, celebrities and fans honor Bryant with touching social media posts, monuments and even handwritten messages on their sneakers. Since we remember the legendary star, we think of his legacy not only on the court, but also in the sneaker area.

advertisement

connected

When Bryant started his NBA career in the 1996/97 season, he advocated Adidas’ kicks, especially EQT Elevation (later re-launched as Crazy 97). He then received three of the brand’s signature sneakers, starting with the KB8 for the 1997/98 season and then the KB8 2 and KB8 3.

However, Bryant’s greatest influence on the sneaker sector came during his longstanding collaboration with Nike, when the star began working with the Swoosh in 2003. Together with designer Eric Avar, Bryant ushered in the trend towards low-top hoops, which was partly inspired by the love of the NBA icon for football.

Below we take a look back at the rarest kicks that Bryant has produced in his many years with Nike.

Nike Kobe “Aston Martin” pack

Another important moment for the Oscar winner was in 2008 when he “jumped” over an Aston Martin in an advertisement for the Nike Hyperdunk. Eight years later, this moment inspired the Nike Kobe 5 “Aston Martin” package, which was one of Bryant’s rarest shoes with only 500 pairs in total.

Nike Kobe “Aston Martin Pack”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch”

The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch” color was released on Christmas Day 2010 in a striking shade of green, which was made to Dr. Seuss figure as well as the dotted skin of the deadly green mamba snake.

Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Kobe 10 HTM “Oreo”

Before the debut of the Kobe 11 in 2016, NikeLab 21 Mercer launched the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low HTM “Oreo”. With its black and white Flyknit upper and subtle blue accents, the limited edition pair quickly became a fan favorite.

Nike Kobe 10 HTM “Oreo”

CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kobe 10 Low iD “Multicolor”

In 2015, the customization platform known as Nike iD allowed fans to customize their low Kobe 10s with a multicolored Flyknit upper.

Nike Kobe 10 Low iD “Multicolor”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 “Prelude”

In 2013, Nike released the colorway “Prelude” in homage to one of Bryant’s most memorable games: an 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. The Colorway was the first retro of a Kobe signature shoe and made its debut at Great Fanfare.

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 “Prelude”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Kobe 8 “All Star”

The Nike Kobe 8 System + “All Star Extraterrestrial” was released as part of a Nike basketball collection to celebrate the 2013 All Star game in Houston. The swirly orange upper is said to be reminiscent of an alien planet, an indication that the Johnson Space Center is located in Houston.

Nike Kobe 8 “All Star”

CREDIT: Kenlu

Nike Kobe 7 “FC Barcelona”

The Nike Zoom Kobe 7 “Barcelona” system takes design elements from the uniforms of the FC Barcelona football club, including the light blue and light red color palette. The shoe made its debut in 2012.

Nike Kobe 7 “FC Barcelona”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Gumbo League”

For the all-star game 2014 in New Orleans, Nike and Bryant created the Kobe 9 Elite “Gumbo League”, which is available in black and white with gold accents and motifs on the heel and insole inspired by New Orleans. The look is rounded off by a neon green outsole that glows in the dark.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Gumbo League”

CREDIT: eBay

Nike Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB”

To celebrate Bryant’s beginnings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, Nike released the Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB” in 2016 during the star’s last NBA season.

Nike Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB”

CREDIT: eBay

Want more?

Kobe Bryant was “Michael Jordan’s second coming,” says industry veteran Sonny Vaccaro

NBA players send Kobe Bryant pensive messages on their sneakers during the games

Sneaker World reacts to the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant

advertisement