advertisement

Fans remembered Kobe Bryant’s “inspiring” short film “Dear Basketball”, jJust hours after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The animated short, written and narrated by Bryant in 2017, is based on a letter the basketball legend wrote to The Players’ Tribune in November 2015, announcing his retirement from the game.

advertisement

Dear Basketball won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short at the 2018 Academy Awards and made Bryant the first NBA player to win an Academy Award.

You can see the movie below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziUc0OCDmoU [/ embed]

In the film, directed and animated by Glen Keane, Bryant explained his love for the game, with the player once saying, “I fell in love with you. Such a deep love that I have given you everything from my mind and body to my mind and soul. “

When Bryant received his Oscar at the 2018 award ceremony, he said, “As a basketball player, we should shut up and dribble – but I’m glad we can do a little more than that” before paying homage to his wife and children.

At that time the short film was called “inspiring”. One critic wrote: “A beautifully hand-drawn animation and a personal poem that is both passionate and inspiring.”

Now, after Bryant’s tragic death, fans have once again praised Dear Basketball, and many are urging others to give him a watch, whether they are basketball fans or not.

While one fan described the film as “a moving, beautiful tribute to a life that lived for sport” and asked others to “do themselves a favor and watch it,” another said, the film “is now simply doing differently “.

Actor Mark Hamill, who presented Bryant with the Oscar, described the film as a “heartfelt love letter to the game that made him a legend and a superstar”. He added: “It was an honor to present him with the Oscar he deserved.”

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died yesterday, January 26, when the helicopter they were traveling with crashed near Calabasas, California.

It is believed that Bryant and Gianna, along with John Altobelli, daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and wife Keri Altobelli, were on their way to one of the teenager’s basketball exercises when the crash happened.

The father and daughter are survived by Kobe’s wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement