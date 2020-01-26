advertisement

Kobe Bryant waves to fans after scoring 60 points against Utah Jazz in the last game of his career. April 13, 2016. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crane / Southern California News Group)

Former Laker Kobe Bryant won the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP Trophy after the Lakers defeated Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 final in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

17-year-old Kobe Bryant plays the ball with a large flag in the background at his gym in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, during a workout on January 19, 1996. (Photo by Rusty Kennedy, AP)

Kobe Bryant is coming or his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against Utah Jazz. April 13, 2016. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crane / Southern California News Group)

Lakers’ Kobe Bryant hits two points in the game on Staples Sunday. Clippers defeated the Lakers 109-95 to conquer the Pacific Division. Photo by David Crane / staff photographer

Lakers Kobe Bryant and Pacers Roy Hibbert go for a loose ball during the second half action at Staples Center on Sunday January 3, 2015. Lakers defeated Indiana Pacers 88-87. (Photo by David Crane / Los Angeles Daily News)

Lakers Kobe Bryant watches the clock go out in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on Sunday. Lakers lost to the Hornets 100-109. Photo by David Crane / Los Angeles Daily News.

Kobe Bryant is leaving the field after scoring 60 points in the last game of his career against Utah Jazz. April 13, 2016. Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers defeated Jazz 101-96. (Photo by David Crane / Southern California News Group)

Lakers Kobe Bryant, 24, celebrated a whistle in the fourth quarter when the Lakers defeated Nuggets 122-107 in a first-round playoff basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 23, 2008 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles , (SGVN / employee photo Keith Birmingham / SXSports)

Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers sits alone on the bench before a basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center on Sunday April 4, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News)

Laker Kobe Bryant # 24 with Pau Gasol during a basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Monday, January 19, 2009 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles: Kobe Bryant, 8, will go basketball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half of the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

(Pasadena Star-News Staff photo Keith Birmingham / Sports)

Laker Kobe Bryant # 24 on the bench in the first half during a basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Monday January 19, 2009 in Los Angeles. (SGVN / employee photo by Keith Birmingham / SPORTS)

In this file photo dated June 9, 2016, retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant poses at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute 2016 to John Williams in Los Angeles. Bryant received a unique retirement gift from rapper Snoop Dogg: a convertible with the Los Angeles Lakers theme. He posted a picture of him and Snoop on Twitter, who were standing next to the purple and gold car on Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, file)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (left) and Shaquille O’Neal pose for a photo during media day at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. On Monday, October 4, 1999. The Lakers training camp will be in Santa Barbara, Calif., opened., Tuesday, October 5, 1999. (AP Photo / Victoria Arocho)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (left) with the championship title celebrates with his teammates Rick Fox, Lindsey Hunter (2nd from right) and Shaquille O’Neal (right) with the MVP title after winning Game 4 of the NBA final on June 12, 2002, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Lakers defeated New Jersey Nets 113-107, winning their third consecutive NBA championship. (AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

Los Angeles Lakers ‘Kobe Bryant smiles as he talks to reporters in Philadelphia after the Lakers’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in game 5 of the NBA finals on Friday, June 15, 2001 in Philadelphia. The Lakers won their second consecutive NBA championship and defeated the 76ers 108-96 to beat the Best of Seven series 4-1. (AP Photo / Chris Gardner)

The Los Angeles Lakers ‘Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy in the air during downtown Lakers’ victory celebration of their third NBA championship on Friday, June 14, 2002. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Lakers striker Kobe Bryant is watching a tribute video at Staples Center before the first half

Kobe Bryant and coach Phil Jackson of Los Angeles Lakers talk during a break against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of game 4 of an NBA second round playoff basketball series, Sunday, May 8, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez)

Kobe Bryant poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Animated Short for “Dear Basketball” during the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

PARADE22slw.jpg (06-21-2010, Los Angeles, Metro) The Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his Duaghter Gianna share a moment during their 2010 Championship Parade on Monday June 21, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Stan Lim / The Press Enterprise)

In this July 12, 1996 file photo, Kobe Bryant, 17, was joking with the media as he held his Lakers jersey in hand during a press conference in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo / Susan Sterner, STF)

In this photo, taken Thursday, January 7, 2016, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant waves to fans after his last appearance at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento after an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings , California, too. The facility has been home to the Kings since it opened in 1988. The Kings won in the 2001/02 season in the top 61 NBA games behind Chris Webber and Vlade Divac and lost in the seventh game of the conference final to eventual champion Lakers. The Kings will play their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the aging building on Saturday and play at the new Golden One Center in downtown Sacramento next season. (AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli)

Lakers striker Kobe Bryant shoots over Miami striker Luol Deng in one of his last games. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez / SCNG)

LAKERS-1 CCC 05/15/1999 – Photo by Chris Carlson – Lakers guard Kobe Bryant reacts to a quarter fall during the fourth game of the NBA Western Conference playoffs late Saturday afternoon at the Compaq Center in Houston. Lakers defeated the Rockets 98-88.

Lakers Kobe Bryant is celebrating its anniversary when it was introduced to the over 90,000 fans at the Los Angeles Lakers World Cup victory rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 17, 2009. Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (24) and Lamar Odom (7) all smile before a basketball game at the Staples Center on Friday, April 2, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after receiving his Al-Star jersey before an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 2, 2016.

(Photo by Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News)

Sacramento: Kobe Bryant (8) of the Lakers and Mike Bibby (10) of the Kings shake hands and hug each other after beating the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, around June 2, 2002.

(Pasadena Star-News Staff photo Keith Birmingham / Sports)

Lakers Kobe Bryant celebrates during the rally for world champion Los Angeles Lakers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bryant (24) basketed in the first half of the fifth game of a basketball game when the Lakers defeated Suns 103-101 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27, 2010 , Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Lakers Kobe Bryant smiles as the Dodgers beat Angels 5-3 during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angeles from Anaheim at Anaheim Stadium on Sunday June 21, 2009 in Anaheim. Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Lakers Kobe Bryant blows a kiss to the 95,000 fans during the rally for world champion Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, June 17, 2009, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Laker Kobe Bryant # 24 celebrates with Ronny Turiaf # 21 when the Lakers defeated Spurs 89-85 as part of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 21, 2008 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (SGVN / employee photo Keith Birmingham / Sport)

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on the scoreboard in the first quarter against the New Orleans Hornets during the fifth game of an NBA Western Conference playoff basketball game on Tuesday, April 26, 2011. Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG )