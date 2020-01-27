advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Byrant died on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. Seven other victims were reported.

Awards for the five-time NBA champion and the 2008 MVP Bryant have been received in all sports.

After Bryant’s shock, we look back on his memorable farewell appearance against Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, which concluded a brilliant 20-year career.

60 Bryant’s final score. No player in the NBA has scored as many goals in one game this season as the Lakers Guard.

50 The number of attempts by Bryant to outshine Michael Jordan’s record of 49 shots against the Orlando Magic in 1993. Bryant shot 15 times more than the rest of his teammates.

16 Unsupported points recorded. Bryant took control of his Hollywood goodbye – his last seven baskets came unsupported.

Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers

18 Contested recordings made. Bryant scored 18 of 40 shots with a defender within 3.5 feet of jazz.

22 Points scored by Bryant in color. He had great success with layups and finished the 21-man race with three points.

13 Unanswered points in LA in the last two minutes. The Lakers followed 2:36 points by 10 points before Bryant ended the rally.

2 – Sales committed in a remarkable outing. Bryant took care of the ball despite his record number of attempts to shoot.

4 – Supported by ‘the black Mamba’. Jordan Clarkson was the main beneficiary when he received three dimes from Bryant.

0 – Shots fired in the first six minutes of the game when Bryant got nervous at the opening games. He missed his first five shots.

7 – It’s been seven years since Bryant’s last 60-point game – the 18-time all-star who played 61 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 2009.

18.997 – Fans in attendance for Bryant’s farewell at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

