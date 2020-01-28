advertisement

The helicopter, which carried Kobe Bryant and eight other stars from the Los Angeles Lakers, operated after an audio call from air traffic control with the pilot under “special visual flight rules”.

This type of permit is given to pilots so that they can fly in weather conditions that are considered to be worse than those permitted under normal visual flight rules.

According to audio – recorded from the LiveATC.net website – the control tower at Burbank Airport allowed the helicopter to follow the I-5 freeway in a north-easterly direction with the special release. The pilot can hear the air traffic controller confirm: “Keep the VFR at or below 2,500.”

A short time later, the pilot asked for “flight tracking”, a service in which the air traffic controllers are in regular contact with an aircraft. It was heard how the pilot informed the pilot that the helicopter was “still too low for tracking the flight” at this point.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Air Assistance Department and the LA County Sheriff Department said on Sunday that they had moored their own helicopters because of the fog. “The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” said Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Alex Villanueva, LA County Sheriff, said late Sunday that the crash site was difficult to access and “a logistical nightmare.” He also urged people to stay away from the scene and say, “If you don’t have an ID card that says you are a local resident, you will not have access to the area. “

The nine victims of the crash have all been identified: Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at an elementary school in Orange County, California; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 13; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

