The helicopter with Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other planes had no engine failure at the time of the fatal crash, according to a preliminary report released on Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A full report with a conclusion on the cause of the January 26th crash is still months away.

The NTSB report says the helicopter was destroyed by “impact forces and fire”. The report states that when examining the main and tail rotor assemblies, damage was found that was compatible with the driven rotation at the time of the impact … Visible parts of the motors showed no signs of an unforeseen or catastrophic internal defect. “

The engines have been recovered and are being dismantled for an in-depth inspection.

The report also included photos of the scene and weather on the day in question, including a still image from a security video showing the helicopter flying in the clouds (see below).

The report also said that “a number of personal electronic devices have been recovered from the rubble and are being investigated for relevant data.”

The nine victims of the January accident were identified as Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at an elementary school in Orange County, California; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 13; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships.

Kobe Bryant Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, killing four more. He was 41 years old

