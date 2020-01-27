advertisement

The tumultuous weeks leading up to the Grammys on Sunday included the dismissal of Academy Recording President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who continued to make explosive allegations of harassment and assault behind the scenes, as well as charges according to which the integrity of the awards had been compromised by internal transactions. Whirling drama was to be the mainstream of the biggest music night, but Kobe Bryant’s sudden death turned out to be much more upsetting.

In the hours following the news of the deaths of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, disbelief associated with deep sadness came in waves. Before the Grammys kicked off at the Staples Center, affectionately known as the house that Kobe built, crowds descended into the arena to pay tribute and cry together. This afternoon, watching N.B.A. the stars play through their tears amid calls to cancel the games, the idea that the show must go on seemed more cynical and capitalist than ever. Yet sports and music – especially basketball and hip-hop – have always been related, and there is a particularly strong bond between the superstars of the two worlds. The loss of an icon such as Bryant ripples, much like the death of another beloved Los Angeles figure, Nipsey Hussle, less than a year ago, rocked the N.B.A. Pick any major rapper from the past decade and chances are they have a Kobe Bryant song: Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Rick Ross, J. Cole, Chef Keef, Nipsey himself.

And so, in a room no doubt filled with heavy hearts, and with Bryant’s illuminated jerseys hanging from the rafters like angel wings, the Grammys began. The show arrived with a sort of peculiar duality – immense pain juxtaposed with hard-won victories by artists hoping to leave the kind of brand that Bryant made. (Lil Nas X felt compelled to apologize for being even excited to have won his first Grammy during the pre-broadcast.) Each victory came weighed down by the burden of mortality and all that you can not take with you – how the trophies, like the statistics lines, will ultimately only be a tiny part of your story.

advertisement

The ceremony had its usual flaws. There was the general disconnection, the homage on the theme of “fame” to the outgoing executive producer Ken Ehrlich (who bears the name of Dugan) and an abundance of ballads – bought by these songs which came to life in two senses: Camila Cabello’s performance from “First Man”, a daughter paying homage to her father, was a dagger in the heart, followed by “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker to remind us to enjoy life. There were also moments which, one day when all the weight of our frailty was crushed on us, reminded us of our strength.

Demi Lovato’s heartbreaking performance of “Anyone”, a cry for help she wrote a few days before an overdose, in 2018, was a highlight of the evening. Her voice soared, painful but louder than ever, in a display of being transcendent simply by doing the thing she had been put here to do, against all odds. Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rosalía delighted, and Tyler, the Creator invoked fire – each offering a snapshot of an alternative future in which the Grammys overcome their commitment to maintain the status quo to truly become the standard of excellence at which they aspire to. to be. These musicians deserved the seriousness of being recognized on the biggest music scene.

In “Muse”, a 2015 Showtime documentary, Bryant talks about the cost of mastery. “If you want to be good at something, you have to make a choice. We can all be masters in our trade, but you have to make a choice, ”he says. “What I mean by that is that there are sacrifices inherent in that.” And who knows better the sacrifices it takes to realize a dream or become bigger than you than these artists. And who knows better what it is to suddenly lose a complicated but no less seminal giant than the musicians who have done more than their fair share of complicated mourning, seminal giants.

Beyond the tributes and performances, there remained the question of what it means to win a Grammy. The competition, the idea that greatness should be debated rather than celebrated (and, following embarrassing revelations, that everything can be faked anyway), has created an existential concern: on the one hand, those who spend their life working for something deserves to be defended, but, on the other, the rivalries, victories and losses that drive so many of our conversations cease to mean once we get back to the dust. One of Kobe’s latest acts, devoted in his latest tweet, was to pass the torch to LeBron James, the man who had so often been opposed to him. Next week, next year, the next decade, not many people will remember who won the night of the 2020 Grammys, just that the band played the day we lost a superhero, and we were told reminded how one of the only things that unites us more than culture – more than music and sports, film or television – is deep sorrow, and the flashes of joy that we manage to find anyway.

.

advertisement