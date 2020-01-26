advertisement

All-star basketball and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, first reported by TMZ.

He was 41 years old.

Everyone in the helicopter has died. His wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters (Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and newborn Kapri) were not on board the helicopter, according to the TMZ report.

Bryant, nicknaming himself the Black Mamba for his ability to strike with unparalleled precision as a snake, was well known for helicopter rides to the games while he played for L.A. Lakers, and continued to travel frequently by helicopter after retiring.

He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers where he won five championships. He and Shaquille O’Neal were an unstoppable duo for most of the time playing together. He also had other amazing accomplishments as a basketball star, including scoring 81 points in a single game, being the 4th all-time scorer, being the NBA MVP in 2008, and was twice the NBA Finals MVP.

The investigation into the helicopter crash is continuing.

Bryant had many other interests, including music and film. His short film “Beloved Basketball” won an Oscar in 2018.

Bryant was recently seen often taking his daughter to the Lakers games.

Reaction to the crossing and its tributes began to spread immediately after the tragic news of his crossing was first reported on Sunday afternoon.

Kobe Bryant, 2008: “Have a good time. Life is too short to be deceived and discouraged.

“You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and keep rolling. Pic.twitter.com/gy7iQnewAJ – Kevin Boilard (@ 247KevinBoilard) January 26, 2020

One doesn’t even know where to start – I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 Finals. I had never seen the ball before and that finale was the turning point of my life. I WANT TO LIKE A KOBE. I am so much FREKING SAD now !!!!

RIP LEGEND – Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

The New York Post reported Sunday Bryant was considered a lockdown to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with the announcement set in February.

In Bryant’s latest Twitter tweet he congratulated current Lakers star LeBron James on his passing as the third highest scorer of all time.

Continuing to move on with the @KingJames game. Much respect to my brother 33 # 33644 – Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

