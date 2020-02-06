advertisement

Books created by Kobe Bryant’s content company enjoyed great popularity in the days after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash.

A trio of the books created by Bryant’s Granity Studios will be featured on the New York Times bestseller list on February 16 on the top 3 middle-grade hardcover rankings on this list, followed by “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp “.

advertisement

All three books were written for children between 10 and 14 years old. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, Bryant stated that his mission for the books is “to connect education and inspiration and build on the concepts of what children go through when they exercise. “

Another of Bryant’s books, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” also reached # 1 on Amazon’s nonfiction sales charts this week. Bryant published the book in 2018, the same year he won an Oscar in the best animated short for his ode to the game “Dear Basketball”.

Granity also produces a podcast series titled “The Punies”, which is about a boy who does sports with friends. Bryant was also the creator and author of the “Detail” sports analysis series for ESPN, and Granity has announced that things will continue as Bryant wants them to.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed on January 26 when the helicopter they were flying crashed on a hill in Calabasas, California. The group was on their way to a basketball tournament at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy.

Bryant played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers, won five championships, and was selected 18 times as an all-star.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement