As impressive as Kobe Bryant’s basketball career was, his ambitions for a life off the field were also convincing. Bryant didn’t want to be content with golf games, occasional television appearances, and autograph sessions. He apparently had little interest in any kind of coaching or front office role in basketball.

No, Kobe Bryant wanted to do it. He wanted to tell stories. He wanted to set an example in books for children and young adults, on television and in filmmaking.

Unfortunately, a project Bryant has been working on will appear to be incomplete after his death.

Brazilian author Paulo Coehlo, best known for his fantasy novel The Alchemist, worked with Bryant on a children’s book that was designed to “inspire underprivileged children to overcome adversity through sport”. After Bryant’s tragic death, however, Coehlo will not finish the book and deleted the draft.

You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant. I learned a lot from interacting with you. If you delete the draft now, this book has lost its reason pic.twitter.com/pZWyT8xObw

– Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho), January 26, 2020

The 72-year-old Coehlo told the Associated Press that the two were talking about a book shortly after Bryant’s resignation from the NBA. You started writing a few months ago. But Coehlo now believes that the continuation of the book “would not add anything that was relevant to him or his family.”

Bryant was a huge fan of The Alchemist and passed it on to several of his NBA colleagues. Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Al Horford and Andre Iguodala are among the many basketball stars who have appreciated the book in recent years.

Although the disappointment of a book written with Coehlo no longer occurs, Bryant’s creative legacy is already established and should live on. He had already received impressive recognition in his new endeavors.

Dear basketball, based on a poem he wrote for his retirement, he won an Oscar for best animated short in 2018. (If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you can download it for free from dearbasketball.com.)

Bryants Granity Studios has also produced several sports fantasy novels, including The Wizenard Series, which he referred to as “Harry Potter meets the Olympics,” and Legacy & The Queen about a girl who needs to win a tennis championship in the Kingdom Rescue Orphanage. Bryant also published a treatise, The Mamba Mentality, by his company.

Granity also produced the Detail series for ESPN +, which started with an in-depth basketball analysis by Bryant, but was extended to football with Peyton Manning and is said to take a look at UFC.

As expected, Coehlo’s announcement annoyed many fans who want to see Bryant’s creative legacy continue, in addition to new work by the famous author. Deleting a draft sounds like the end of the book. Still, Coehlo said that he may still be writing something inspired by his collaboration with Bryant and his larger-than-life personality.

