The news of Kobe Bryant’s death has devastated basketball fans around the world as the 41-year-old legend of the Los Angeles Lakers was a hero to so many.

Though Kobe may no longer be with us, his lasting legacy will undoubtedly live on, and generations of people will remember his skills, resilience, and determination.

Kobe is now inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class to demonstrate his inimitable impact on the world of basketball.

This great honor was reported by Shams Charania, a sports journalist for The Athletic and Stadium.

Kobe Bryant will be a primary choice in the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class.

As reported by Charania, Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo made the following statement on Kobe’s posthumous introduction:

Probably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe is honored as it should be.

Many fans have used social media to complain that Kobe will unfortunately never receive this prestigious award in person.

He has never seen himself devastated, he will never be able to give this speaker. He has worked in basketball for 36+ years.

Kobe Bryant’s death is further evidence that the Hall of Fame shouldn’t wait so many years to win surefire players after they step down. Induce them immediately. The next day is never guaranteed and therefore this moment is not guaranteed for every great legend. Just a thought.

As from Yahoo! Sport, Kobe is part of the 2020 class of nominees that was announced in December 2019, along with greats like Muggsy Bogues, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tim Hardaway.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame paid tribute to Kobe and tweeted the following statement:

The Hall of Fame mourns the rest of the basketball world for Kobe Bryant, a candidate for this year’s # 20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We extend our sincere condolences to the Bryant family and those affected by this tragedy.

Because of Kobe’s death, the Hall of Fame will bypass the usual election process and make him the very first newcomer to class 2020. The rest of this year’s class will be announced in early April.

Our thoughts are with the families of those who died in the recent helicopter crash.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

