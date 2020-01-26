advertisement

Fans shared a video of Kobe Bryant glowing about his daughter Gianna on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with another parent and their child, died on their way to basketball training in Calabasa, California after their helicopter crashed.

The helicopter pilot also died in the crash when he went up in flames during the downfall.

In the period that followed, love poured out to Kobe, who touched millions of people around the world with his athletic achievements.

In retirement, he was also an extremely supportive and loving role model for other athletes in the wide range of sports that influenced his size in the NBA.

Aside from his athletic prowess, Kobe was an enthusiastic father to his daughter Gianna, and no other clip perfectly sums up how he felt about her like talking about her on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

