advertisement

People around the world are still trying to deal with the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident along with seven other people.

The devastating loss of life and potential – with three young girls among the victims – hit hard. And a song resonates particularly with those who are currently dealing with this terrible incident.

advertisement

Kelly Rowland’s single stole from 2002 follows the stories of three young people whose promising future is being taken from them in different ways.

One of the characters in the song is Greg, a talented young basketball player who has the potential to become a superstar. However, his life is cut short after being shot by a jealous rival.

As Rowland narrates Greg’s sad fate, he makes reference to Bryant and notices that his death will mean that his classmates will never bring him to fame and renown.

According to the poignant texts:

Greg was always on the net from 20 feet away

He had a trial session with the Sixahs and couldn’t wait until Saturday;

Now we will never see him hit

Fly as high as Kobe can.

His life was stolen Oh! Oh! Now we will never know

Your life has been stolen;

Now we will never know

We were all here yesterday.

You can listen to Stole yourself below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o01uU7OdnQ (/ embed)

The sad texts about stolen futures in connection with the reference to Kobe’s legendary skills on the basketball court have taken on a new meaning after this tragedy.

Many fans have spoken on social media about how forceful they find the lyrics afterwards. The talented basketball player Gianna had lost her life before she could follow in her father’s footsteps.

Kobe was mentioned in Kelly Rowland’s 2002 song Stole, a song about people who could grow up, but their chances were taken away. The lyrics read: “Now we will never see him beat as high as Kobe can”. Kobe showed greatness Gianna never got a chance.

Since Kobe and his daughter, Gianni’s incident, I’ve been playing Kelly Rowland’s stole in my head.

A 13 year old woman with the dream of becoming a WNBA star. Life was stolen from her.

Our thoughts are with the families of all those who died in this unimaginably sad time when the helicopter crashed.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

u003c / p u003c / div “, u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data-width = ” 500 “data- dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> “Now we will never see him fly high like Kobe can. His life was stolen Now we will never know. u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPMamba? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # RIPMamba u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> # KobeBryant u003c / a> “u003c / p> n u003cp> – GucciGirlsGirth (@GirlsGirth) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/GirlsGirth/status/1221590392371646470? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = ” https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> u003c / div>”, u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data-width =” 500 “data-dnt =” true “>” n “lang =” en “dir =” ltr “> Stolen from Jelly Rowland hits hard today u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # KobeBryant u003c / a> u003c / p> n – JANE 💋 (@icu_jane) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/icu_jane/status/1221604246786842625? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank “rel = ” nofollow > January 27, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/wid gets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script u003c / p u003c / div “, u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data-width =” 500 “data-dnt =” true “>” n “lang =” de “dir =” ltr “> Today’s sad news about Kobe and his daughter reminds me of the brilliant, but haunted stole by Kelly Rowland. Sadly fitting. u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/kobe? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # kobe u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/stole? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> # stole “href =” https: / /twitter.com/hashtag/kellyrowland? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> # kellyrowland u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – theGez (@ theGez2) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/theGez2/status/1221625449924546560? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8″> “script”, “class =” interactive interactive-twitter “>” class = “twitter-tweet” data- width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “de” dir = “ltr”> The words to Kelly Rowlands “Stola ” go on in my head and sin sin ce the tragic news of Kobe broke. “Fly as high as Kobe can … Life was stolen ” – Steph major (@ Stiffany83) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/Stiffany83/status/ 1221763084085272576? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https : //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> u003c / div>”, u003cp> Our thoughts are with the families all of those who died in this unimaginably sad time when the helicopter crashed. U003c / p> “,” u003cp> u003cem> If you have suffered a problem and would like to speak to someone in trusting contact with Cruse Bereavement Care via the national hotline at 0808 808 1677. u003c / em> u003c / p> “)},” body “: u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone “style = ” width: 712px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-751906 size-desktop “src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_ -702×369.jpg” alt = “Kobe Br yant Tribute In Song released 18 years ago is hitting hard today “width = ” 702 “height = ” 369 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_-702×369.jpg 702w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_-524×275.jpg 524w, https: // www. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_-828×435.j https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 / kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_ .jpg 1200 w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768 px) 100 vw, 728 px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n people all over The world is still trying to deal with the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash with seven other people, the devastating loss of so much life and potential – with three young girls among the victims – hit hard, and a song is particularly interesting for those who are dealing with this terrible incident, Kelly Rowlands Sing le “Stole” from 2002 follows the stories of three young people, whose promising futures are taken from them in different ways. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-751847″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-702×468.jpg “alt =” Bryant Tribute “width =” 702 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-702×468.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / PA-49885136-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / PA-49885136-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-524×350 .jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad.c o.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49885136-828×552 .jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885136-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes = ” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “Media credit “> PA images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> One of the characters in the song is Greg, a talented young basketball player, he has that Potential to become a superstar. However, his life is cut short after being shot by a jealous rival. As Rowland relates Greg’s sad fate, he makes reference to Bryant and realizes that his death means that his classmates will never see it. He is given fame and prestige as high as Kobe can. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> According to the moving texts: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Greg was always 20 feet away on the network u003cbr /> He had a rehearsal with the Sixahs and could hardly wait for Saturday. u003cbr /> nNow we will never see him slam u003cbr /> nFly as high as Kobe can; u003cbr /> nThis life was stolen Oh! Oh! Now we will never know that their lives have been stolen. Now we will never know that we were all here yesterday> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can listen to u003cem> Stola u003c / em> for yourself: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive YouTube YouTube title =” Kelly Rowland – Stole “width =” 500 “height =” 281 “src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed / 5o01uU7OdnQ? feature = oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic playback; encrypted media; Gyroscope; Picture-in-Picture “allowfullscreen> u003c / iframe> u003c / div> n u003cp> The sad texts about stolen futures in connection with the reference to Kobe’s legendary skills on the basketball court have taken on a new meaning after this tragedy. Many fans have used social media to talk about how hauntingly they find the lyrics afterwards, with talented basketball player Gianna losing her life before she could follow in her father’s footsteps.Kobe was mentioned in Kelly Rowland’s song > Stole u003c / em> from 2002, a song about people who could grow up, but their chances were taken away, and the lyrics read: “Now we will never see him fly as high as Kobe can.” showed greatness Gianna never got the chance. Since the Kobe and his daughter, Gianni’s incident, I played Stole by Kelly Rowland in my head. u003c / p> n u003cp> A 13 year old lady mi t the dream of becoming a WNBA star. Her life was stolen. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> I can’t get the song “Stole” by Kelly Rowland out of my head now. U003cbr /> Some kind of irony, I’m sure …! U003cbr /> Life … is not a matter of course … u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow “> # KobeBryant u003c / a> u003ca href =” https://twitter.com/hashtag/KellyRowland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow ” > # KellyRowland “https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stole?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> # Stola u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Rebecca Curley (@beckscurley) u003ca href = “https: / /twitter.com/beckscurley/status/1221564908405428225? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> 26. January 2020 u003c / a> u0 03c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cScript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf -8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitt er-tweet “data-width = ” 500 “data-dnt = ” true “> n u003cp lang = ” de “dir = ” ltr “>” Now we will never see him strike, as high as Kobe can. His life was stolen, now we will never know “. U003ca href = ” https: //twitter.com/hashtag/RIPMamba? Src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> # RIPMamba u003c / a> u003ca href = ” https: //twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant ? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> # KobeBryant u003c / a u003c / p n u003cp> – GucciGirlsGirth (@GirlsGirth) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/GirlsGirth/status/1221590392371646470=ref_twrsr% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp long = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Stolen from Jelly Rowland hits hard today u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant? Src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> #KobeBryant u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – JANE 💋 (@icu_jane ) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/icu_jane/status/1221604246786842625?ref_src=twsr 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “en ” dir = “ltr “> Today’s sad news about Kobe and his daughter reminds me of Kelly Rowland’s brilliant but haunting stole. Sadly fitting. u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/kobe? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # kobe u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/stole? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> # stole “href =” https: / /twitter.com/hashtag/kellyrowland? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> # kellyrowland u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – theGez (@ theGez2) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/theGez2/status/1221625449924546560? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8″> “twitter-tweet” -width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> The words “stole” to Kelly Rowlands have been going on in my head since the tragic news of Kobe broke. “Fly as high as Kobe can … Life was stolen “- Steph major (@ Stiffany83) href = https://twitter.com/Stiffany83/status/1221763084085272576? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> January 27, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Our thoughts are with the families of everyone who is in the helicopter during this unimaginably sad time who died are falling. If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care at 0808 808 1677 through the national helpline. “FeaturedImage”: “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_lyrics_stole_kelly_rowland_.jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLink “:” https: //www.unilad. co.uk/music/kobe-bryant-tribute-in-song-released-18-years-ago- ist-schlagfest- today / “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-27T13: 53: 53 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-27T13: 53: 53Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-27T13: 53: 53 “”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-01-27T13: 53: 53Z”, “categories” : ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 751900.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 751900.categories.1 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751900.categories.2 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” auth or “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 751900.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” properties “: ({” type “: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751900.properties.0”, “typename”: “ArticleProperty”}), “types”: null, “tags”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751900.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id “:” Article: 751900.tags.1 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 751900.tags.2” , “typename”: “Tag”}, {“Enter”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 751900.tags.3 “,” typename “:” Tag “}) , “distributions”: null, “isSponsored” a: false, “sponsor”: null, “breaking”: null, “credits”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751900.credits.0”, “typename” “:” Credit “}),” __ typename “:” Article “},” Article: 751900.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Music “, “slug”: “music”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 751900.categories.1”: {“name”: “US News “,” slug “:” us-news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 751900.categories.2 “: {” name “:” Viral “,” slug “:” viral “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” $ Article: 751900.author “: {” name “:” Julia Banim “,” slug “:” jbanim “,” bio “:” Jules studied English literature with creative writing at the Lancaster University before earning her Masters in International Relations at Leiden University in the Netherlands (Hoi!). Then she completed a journalism training at News Associates in Manchester. Jules previously worked as a blogger, copywriter and freelance writer for various publications. “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim- Sml.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 751900.properties.0 “: {” name “:” rating-12 “,” slug “:” rating-12 “,” __ typename “:” ArticleProperty “},” Article: 751900. tags.0 “: {” name “:” Gianna Bryant “,” slug “:” gianna-bryant “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” article: 751900.tags.1 “: {” Name “: “Kelly Rowland”, “Snail”: “Kelly Rowland”, “__ Type Name”: “Tag”}, “Article: 751900.tags.2”: {“name”: “Kobe Bryant”, “slug”: “kobe -bryant “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 751900.tags.3 “: {” name “:” Stole “,” slug “:” stola “,” __ typename “:” Tag “} , “Article: 751900.credits.0”: {“source”: “Kelly Rowland / YouTube”, “title”: “Kelly Rowland – Stole”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch ? v = 5o01uU7OdnQ “,” __ typename “:” Credit “}” Article: 751877 “: {” id “:” 751877 “,” staticLink “:” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/animals/photographer- captures-once-in-a-lifetime-shot-straight-into-the-jaws-of- shark / “,” Title “:” Photographer captures the jaws of the shark once in a lifetime “,” Summary “:” A photographer encountered a hammerhead shark face to face and took the opportunity to take a unique picture directly into the jaws of the shark animal. The remarkable photo – an extremely close portrait of the smiling shark showing its teeth – was taken underwater off the coast of Bimini in the Caribbean. Other u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/photographer-captures-once-in-a-lifetime-shot-straight-into-the-jaws-of-shark/ ” titles = “Read more”> … “,” body “:” class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px” “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp-image-751882 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photographer-takes-once- In-a-life-time-picture-of-shark-1. jpg “alt =” photographer takes a picture of shark 1 “in one life” width = “1200” height = “630” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/photographer-takes-once-in-a-life-time-picture-of-shark-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ photographer-takes-once-in-a-life-time-picture-of-shark-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photographer -takes-once-in-a-life-time-picture-of-shark-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photographer- takes-once-in-al if e-time-picture-of-shark-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photographer-takes-once-in-a- life -time-picture-of-shark-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photographer-takes-once-in-a-life – time-picture-of-shark-1-667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Media Drum World “A photographer came face to face with a hammerhead shark and saw one strong hammerhead shark. > took the opportunity to shoot a unique picture directly into the animal’s jaw. u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> The remarkable photo – an extreme close-up A portrait of the smiling shark showing its teeth was taken underwater off the coast of Bimini in the Caribbean. Other photos showed a fearless man feeding a huge hammer head and a diver who o maneuvered predators’ ne through the large snout away from the camera. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can see more of the footage below: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad. co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6126798830001 ” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> The incredible shots were taken by celebrated underwater photographer Ken Kiefer II on a winter trip to the Bahamas Island – one of the few places in the world where hammerhead sharks appear regularly. When asked if he was worried about swimming with the sharks, the 50-year-old photographer said: “Quite the opposite. We are always happy to have the chance to share the water with these amazingly endangered beauties. “After this photo in the mouth of the shark, Ken said that the dome of his Ikelite equipment had to be replaced ‘due to some tooth stains on the lens’. u003c / p> n u003cp> This is because hammer heads have a 360 degree view due to their eye position in stereo, which means that they cannot see the small area in inches in front of their head or just below. “Sometimes they come across divers while looking for the bait,” he said. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 980px”> “u003cimg” class = “size-full wp-image-751889” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / photo-of-inside-a-hammerhead- sharks-mouth.jpg “alt =” photo of a hammerhead mouth “width =” 970 “height =” 641 “srcset =” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / photo-of-a-hammerhead-mouth.jpg 970w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 / 01 / photo-in-a-hammerhead-mouth-702×464.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photo-of-inside-a-hammerhead- sharks-mouth-524×346.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photo-of-inside-a-hammerhead-sharks-mouth-414×274.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/photo-of-inside-a-hammerhead-sharks-mouth-828×547.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-Inhalt /uploads/2020/01/photo-of-inside-a-hammerhead-sharks-mouth-530×350.jpg 530w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> “u003cspan class =” “media-credit “> Media Drum World u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Ken dives with Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center, which he said was “the is the only place in the world that comes reliably and safely inches from the largest of the hammer family, the Great Hammerhead ‘. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The 50-year-old continued: u003c / strong u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> We spend a lot of time with sharks in the water, but are great hammers without a doubt our favorite. Her incredibly large dorsal fin, her muscles and her unusual shape together with her grace result in endless photo opportunities. They are more agile than most sharks and can turn in an instant. U003c / p> n u003cp> I love the beauty of nature and it is always humble to be in the water with a large predator. I feel much calmer and happier with sharks than when I’m on the highway with idiotic drivers who use their phones. My wife Kimber and I spend a lot of time spreading the word about the importance of sharks in the world. As apex predators in the ocean, they keep their balance and are vital to the health of the ocean. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 969px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-751892 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great- hammerhead-sharks.jpg “alt =” great hammerhead sharks “width =” 959 “height = “638” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / great-hammerhead-sharks.jpg 959w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / great-hammerhead-sharks-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great-hammerhead-sharks-702×468. jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/great-hammerhead-sharks-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / great-hammerhead-sharks-414×276.jpg 414w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great-hammerhead-sharks-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / great-hammerhead-sharks-526×350.jpg 52 6w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “media-credit”> Media Drum World u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The photographer who has been creating underwater pictures for over 20 years (10 of them professional), loves to take pictures so that others can see the beauty of underwater “. His motto is “everything under water”, which Ken says can range from predators, large animals, models, motherhoods and a swimming team – as long as it is “everything under water” surface. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> He explained: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> I also love to show people things that most people don’t show in be able to see yourself. I firmly believe that if people could share the water with these predators, more people would respect them and not feel that they were and could only be senseless beasts a little more hesitant to label them as dangerous man-eaters. u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “Media balance container orientation ” style = “width: 1145px “> u003cimg class = “size- full wp-image- 751896 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great-hammerhead-sharks-picture.jpg “alt =” great hammerhead sharks picture “width =” 1135 ” height = “636” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great-hammerhead-sharks -picture.jpg 1135w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / great-hammerhead-sharks-picture-702×393.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / great- hammerhead-sharks-picture-524×294.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great- hammerhead-sharks-picture-414×232.jpg 414w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/great-hammerhead-sharks-picture-828×464.jpg 828w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/great-hammerhead-sharks-picture-625×350.jpg 625w “sizes =” (maximum width : 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Lucy Connolly u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The largest species of their kind, the large hammerhead sharks, can grow up to become 20 feet long and heavy up to half a ton, although smaller sizes are more common. u003c / p> n u003cp> Obwohl Hammerhaie aggressive Jäger sind – die sich von kleineren Fischen, Tintenfischen, Tintenfischen und Krebstieren ernähren – suchen sie nicht nur aktiv nach menschlicher Beute Angreifen, wenn es provoziert wird. u003c / p> n u003cp> Die weit auseinander liegenden Augen des Tieres bieten eine bessere Sichtweite als die meisten anderen Haie und können den Ozean erfolgreich nach Nahrung absuchen, indem sie ihre hochspezialisierten Sinnesorgane über ihre Augen verteilen breiter, schlägelförmiger Kopf. u003c / p> n u003cp> Was für unglaubliche Fotos! u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie eine Geschichte haben, die Sie erzählen möchten, senden Sie sie per Story an UNILAD @ unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-27T13: 28: 22 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-27T13: 28: 22Z “, “updatedAt”: 2020-01-27T13: 28: 22, “updatedAtUTC”: 2020-01-27T13: 28: 22Z , “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 751877.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type” “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 751877.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true ” “id”: “Article: 751877.categories.1”, “typename”: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /photographer-takes-once-in-a-life-time-picture-of-shark-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null ,”breaking”:null ,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article : 751877.author “: {” name “:” Lucy Connolly “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly.png ” , “__typename”: “Author”}, “Article: 751877.categories.0”: {“name”: “Animals”, “slug”: “animals”, “__typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 751877. categories.1 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 751864 “: {” id “:” 751864 “,” staticLink “: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/billie-eilish-just-made-grammys-history-by-winning-the-big-four/”,”title”:”Billie Eilish hat gerade Grammys Geschichte geschrieben Von Win ning The Big Four “,” summary “:” u003cp> Billie Eilish hat Grammys Geschichte geschrieben, nachdem er letzte Nacht am 26. Januar ‘The Big Four’ gewonnen hatte. Album des Jahres, Schallplatte des Jahres und bester neuer Künstler. Damit ist sie die jüngste Person, die für Auszeichnungen aller Art nominiert und für die sie Preise gewinnt. Https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/billie-eilish-just-made-grammys-history- by-winning-the-big-four / “title = ” Weiterlesen “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: u003cdiv class = “media-credit -container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” cimg class = “wp-image-751919 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_.jpg” alt=”Billie Eilish Just Made Grammys History By Winning The Big Four” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https:/ /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_-702×369. jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uplo ads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Billie Eilish has made Grammys history after winning ‘The Big Four’ last night, January 26. u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The 18-year-old u003cem>Bad Guyu003c/em> singer won awards for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. This makes her the youngest person to be nominated for, and to win, awards in all four general-field categories in the same year.u003c/p>nu003cp>She also won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.u003c/p>nu003cp>Eilish has already broken several records and even features in the u003cem>Guinness World Records 2020u003c/em> book for the youngest female artist to get a number one album in the UK with u003cem>When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>She also achieved the most simultaneous u003cem>Billboard Hot 100u003c/em> entries by a female totalling at 14 tracks.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 4077px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751921″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885633.jpg” alt=”Billie and Finneas Grammys” width=”4067″ height=”3142″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885633.jpg 4067w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads/2020/01/PA-49885633-606×468.jpg 606w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885633-453×350.jpg 453w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885 633-357×276.jpg 357w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49885633-715×552.jpg 715w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Eilish worked closely with brother Finneas O’Connell on her award-winning album, and the pair didn’t think they would win against the likes of fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Vampire Weekend.u003c/p>nu003cp>Eilish kept her part of the speech short but sweet, saying she thinks the award should have in fact gone to Ariana Grande, adding that her song u003cem>Thank U, Nextu003c/em> ‘got her through some sh*t’.u003c/p>nu003cp>Billie’s brother Finneas had more to say, however.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>He said: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu0 03cblockquote>u003cp>Thank you to the Recording Academy, thank you again to our team, our family – people that supported us from the beginning.u003c/p>nu003cp>To me – we didn’t make a speech for this because we didn’t think this album would win a Grammy. We didn’t think it would win anything, ever.u003c/p>nu003cp>We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy; whatever being the bad guys means. And we stand up here confused and grateful.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Finneas also received the award for Non-Classical Producer of the Year.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3010px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751924″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186.jpg” alt=”Eilish Grammy” width=”3000″ height=”2103″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186.jpg 3000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186-668×468.jpg 668w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186-499×350.jpg 499w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186-394×276.jpg 394w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49884186-787×552.jpg 787w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Despite losing out to Eilish for Album of the Year, L izzo went on to win three awards. The 31-year-old won Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.u003c/p>nu003cp>Along with her four Grammys, another recent achievement for Eilish is being u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/billie-eilish-leaves-fans-in-no-doubt-shes-doing-the-bond-theme/”>the youngest personu003c/a> to perform the James Bond theme song. The 18-year-old singer has taken the title from Sam Smith, who was 23 when they recorded u003cem>Writing’s On The Wall u003c/em>for u003cem>Spectreu003c/em>. They had themselves dethroned Adele, who was 24 when she featured on the u003cem>Skyfallu003c/em> soundtrack three years earlier.u003c/p>nu003cp>The film, which is being released in April, will be the last Bond movie with Daniel Craig starring in the titular role – a role he’s played since 2006.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T12:29:33″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T12:29:33Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T12:46:01″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T12:46:01Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751864.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751864.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751864.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/billie_wins_big_at_grammys_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:nul l,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751864.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751864.categories.0″:{“name”:”Celebrity”,”slug”:”celebrity”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751864.categories.1″:{“name”:”Music”,”slug”:”music”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751854″:{“id”:”751854″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/lewis-capaldi-got-confused-for-a-seat-filler-at-his-first-ever-grammys/”,”title”:”Lewis Capaldi Got Confused For A Seat Filler At His First-Ever Grammys”,”summary”:”u003cp>Despite dubbing himself America’s sweetheart, everyone’s favourite humble popstar Lewis Capaldi was unfortunately mistaken for a seat filler at last night’s Grammys. Capaldi, who was up for Song of the Year with his ballad Someone You Loved, took to Twitter to document the hilarious case of mistaken identity, and it’s just the kind of prime u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/celebrity/lewis-capaldi-got-confused-for-a-seat-filler-at-his-first-ever-grammys/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-751894 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg” alt=”Lewis Capaldi Got Confused For A Seat Filler At His First-Ever Grammys” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-524×275.jpg 5 24w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Lewis Capaldi/Twitter/PAu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Despite dubbing himself America’s sweetheart, everyone’s favourite humble popstar Lewis Capaldi was unfortunately mistaken for a seat filler at last night’s Grammys.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Capaldi, who was up for Song of the Year with his ballad u003cem>Someone You Lovedu003c/em>, took to Twitter to document the hilarious case of mistaken identity, and it’s just the kind of prime content we’ve come to expect from him.u003c/p>nu003cp>‘A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,’ Lewis wrote, alongside a whole load of laughing emojis.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GRAMMYs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#GRAMMYsu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1221634119324635137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitte r .com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>I mean, who else would you want warming your seat while you go to the bathroom?u003c/p>nu003cp>Staying truly on brand, the 23-year-old uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a toilet at the coveted event before taking to the red carpet like a true celeb. The singer gave fans a thumbs up and offered a little behind-the-scenes sneak preview of his day at the prestigious ceremony.u003c/p>nu003cp>During the event, Capaldi stuck to his usually casual style, donning a basic white t-shirt paired with a dark jacket, a pair of trousers and some black and white Vans.u003c/p>nu003cp>While on the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wished the camera wasn’t quite so close so his ‘big belly’ wasn’t on show. Although he didn’t seem too fussed, as he cradled his stomach and grinned during his pap shots.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 2100px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751903″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg” alt=”Lewis Capaldi Got Confused For A Seat Filler At His First Ever Grammys” width=”2090″ height=”3001″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg 2090w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-326×468.jpg 326w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-244×350.jpg 244w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-192×276.jpg 192w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722-384×552.jpg 384w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Unfortunately, the Scot was pipped to the post by Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year with her hit u003cem>Bad Guyu003c/em>. The 18-year-old also bagged Album of the Year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell won Producer of the Year for the very same album.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Accepting the award, he said the record had been made at home because:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>I’m the most creative where I’m most comfortable. It’s a huge honour to be given a Grammy for making homemade cookies.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Despite not taking home the Grammy, Lewis has got another huge year head of him as he prepares to get on the road with former One Direction star Niall Horan in the coming year.u003c/p>nu003cp>You’ll always be a winner in our eyes, Lewis.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:52:15″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:52:15Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T12:10:12″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T12:10:12Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751854.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751854.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751 854.author”:{“name”:”Emma Rosemurgey”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Emma-Rosemurgey.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751854.categories.0″:{“name”:”Celebrity”,”slug”:”celebrity”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751790″:{“id”:”751790″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was-a-tragedy-but-seven-other-people-died-in-that-helicopter-crash/”,”title”:”Kobe And Gianna’s Death Was A Tragedy But Seven Other People Died In That Helicopter Crash”,”summary”:”u003cp>The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is simply far too tragic for many to comprehend. One of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, Kobe, 41, inspired generations of sports fans with his unwavering devotion, passion and tenacity. Young Gianna, fondly nicknamed ‘Gigi’, was well on the way to following u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was-a-tragedy-but-seven-other-people-died-in-that-helicopter-crash/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 712px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-751824″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg” alt=”Kobe Gigi” width=”702″ height=”369″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_ victims-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PAu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is simply far too tragic for many to comprehend.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>One of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, Kobe, 41, inspired generations of sports fans with his unwavering devotion, passion and tenacity.u003c/p>nu003cp>Young Gianna, fondly nicknamed ‘Gigi’, was well on the way to following in his footsteps. Having inherited Kobe’s rare gifts, she had reportedly been ‘hell-bent’ on getting into the University of Connecticut, a school renowned for its women’s basketball prowess.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 670px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-751805″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-660×468.jpg” alt=”Kobe Bryant” width=”660″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-660×468.jpg 660w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-493×350.jpg 493w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-389×276.jpg 389w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-778×552.jpg 778w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PAu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Footage of u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash-aged-41 /” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Kobeu003c/a> and u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryants-13-year-old-daughter-gianna-was-also-on-board/”>Giannau003c/a> enthusiastically discussing a game mere weeks ago has taken on devastating new significance following the horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.u003c/p>nu003cp>Both father and daughter were so full of talent and potential, and their shared enthusiasm for basketball shone brightly. That their lives, hopes and dreams could be snuffed out in such a sudden and shocking manner has shattered hearts across the globe.u003c/p>nu003cp>To make matters even more tragic, Kobe and Gianna were not the only individuals to die in the crash, with seven others reported to have lost their lives.u003c/p>nu003cp>The group had been flying to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game, where Gianna was due to play. But in an unimaginably sad turn of events, the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown LA.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; fle x-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style =” color: # 3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>My Gigiu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/kobebryant/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Kobe Bryantu003c/a> (@kobebryant) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2019-09-03T20:59:13+00:00″>Sep 3, 2019 at 1:59pm PDTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Although police have yet to officially release the names of those on board, relatives of the deceased have already spoken out about their loss.u003c/p>nu003cp>As reported by u003cem>u003ca href=”https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/27/us/victims-helicopter-crash-kobe-bryant/index.html” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>CNNu003c/a>u003c/em>, Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa are among the dead, as confirmed by John’s brother, Tony Altobelli.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Tony told u003cem>CNNu003c/em>:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>There were two sides to John. People saw him on the baseball field, he’s gritty and tough as nails kind of guy but the other side of him, he was one of the biggest-hearted people you’ll meet in your life. He cared about his players, cared about his school.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>As per a press release from u003ca href=”http://www.occpirateathletics.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/releases/20200126ujyckf” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>OCCu003c/a>, John is survived by son J.J. and daughter Lexi. His daughter Alyssa had been a teammate of Gianna’s at the Mamba Academy.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 472px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-751970 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/altobelli.jpg” alt=”” width=”462″ height=”454″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/altobelli.jpg 462w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/altobelli-356×350.jpg 356w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/altobelli-281×276.jpg 281w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>John Altobelli/Facebooku003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>John helped led the OCC Pirates to the 2019 State Baseball Championship, and this off season was named as National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>In a statement, OCC Athletics Director Jason Kehler said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003 cblockquote>u003cp>It’s hard to put into words what this loss means to the college and the athletics department.u003c/p>nu003cp>John was a tremendous coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor to all the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and his impact will live on forever.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Christina Mauser – who worked as a girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County – is also reported to have passed away in the crash.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Posting on Facebook, Christina’s husband Matt Mauser wrote: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 492px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-751971 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/mauser.jpg” alt=”” width=”482″ height=”452″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/mauser.jpg 482w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/mauser-373×350.jpg 373w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/mauser-294×276.jpg 294w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Christina Mauser/Facebooku003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Friends have identified the deceased pilot of the helicopter as Ara Zobayan, a beloved member of the aviation community who taught aspiring helicopter pilots to fly.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Ara’s friend Jared Yochim has written the following tribute to ‘an incredible pilot, instructor pilot, charter pilot a nd truly a great man’:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>The pilot flying Kobe and crew today was my friend Ara Zobayan (white shirt and tie). Many of my friends were actually friends with Ara and not just pilots. This is the last photo I took with Ara celebrating our friend and fellow pilot Lorenzo Lamas’s 60th birthday. It would be the final beer we shared together.u003c/p>nu003cp>Ara was an incredible pilot, instructor pilot, charter pilot and truly a great man. He was not your typical egotistical helicopter pilot like most of us honestly are. Ara was a man that always remained cool, calm and collected. As more people that knew Ara open up about him, you’ll only hear words like professional, calculated and loving. He was always good for a laugh.u003c/p>nu003cp>The loss is not mine, but a community really. Ara impacted so many people and only in a positive way. I’m sorry that you never got to meet him. You would’ve loved him, I promise.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp style=”text-align: left;”>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-fb-post”>nu003cdiv id=”fb-root”>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v5.0″>u003c/script>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185&set=a.2148975055357&type=3&theater” data-width=”500″>nu003cblockquote cite=”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185&set=a.2148975055357&type=3″ class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”>nu003cp>The news has released the pilots name, so I’ll now share. The pilot flying Kobe and crew today was my friend Ara…u003c/p>nu003cp>Posted by u003ca href=”#” role=”button” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Jared Yochimu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185&set=a.2148975055357&type=3″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Sunday, January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Friends have identified the pilot as u003cbr />Ara Zobayan. He taught aspiring helicopter pilots how to fly and was very popular in aviation. They wrote “rest easy as you take your final flight to heaven.”u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/KTLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>@KTLAu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KobeBryantu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/8pQh9eNJTk” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTku003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/ChristinaKTLA/status/1221656582083112960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester – described as having been ‘full of mischief and laughter’ – have also died in the crash.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Harbor View Elementar y School Principal has since made the following tribute to these ‘two gorgeous human beings’: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>As folks mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two gorgeous human beings who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester…u003c/p>nu003cp>As a principal, we work with some amazing families…the Chesters were one of those…engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and laughter…and they had the best kiddos!u003c/p>nu003cp>This family made such a huge impact at Harbor View…they were genuine, kind-hearted, and caring…to the staff, to other families…and yes, especially to me.u003c/p>nu003cp>While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important…their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken.u003c/p>nu003cp>You were both the embodiment of #hvepride, and the world is just a little less without you both in it. May you both Rest In Peace and know the deep impact you had on our lives. You will be so sorely missed.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7zfnoGnqgo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7zfnoGnqgo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-ra dius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style =” color: # 3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7zfnoGnqgo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Rest In Peace to the most amazing Mother and sister. I love you Pay Pay and Mom RIP❤️❤️u003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/riley.chester/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Riley Chesteru003c/a> (@riley.chester) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-27T01:26:04+00:00″>Jan 26, 2020 at 5:26pm PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Many of the articles circulating today will be about Kobe and his enduring legacy. However, it’s crucial we remember and recognise each of the nine unique individuals who have been taken in such a cruel and senseless way.u003c/p>nu003cp>Our thoughts are with the families of all those who died in the helicopter crash at this unimaginably sad time.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:50:30Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T13:41:30″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T13:41:30Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id” :”$Article:751790.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751790.categories.2″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751790.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751790.categories.0″:{“name”:”News”,”slug”:”news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751790.categories.1″:{“name”:”Sport”,”slug”:”sport”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751790.categories.2″:{“name”:”US News”,”slug”:”us-news”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement