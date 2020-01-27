advertisement

Late NBA Icon Kobe Bryant will shine his legacy forever. The former Los Angeles Lakers star would have been posthumously honored as an inductee in 2020 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Key facts: August Hall of Fame ceremony will also honor NBA retirees, reports say Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Hall of Fame ceremony, which will also honor Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, will take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts. HOF President and former director of American basketball Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic of Kobe: “Should be the most epic class of all time with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be be. ”Bryant was announced in December as one of the nominees alongside Duncan, Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Mugsy Bogues. (United States today)

Key details: In April 2020, the official class of inductees will be announced.

Kobe Bryant will be a first-round induction into the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, the rapper from Louisiana Boosie Badazz suggested to the NBA to make Kobe the official logo of the league.

Before you leave: After the terrible Kobe helicopter accident on Sunday, the West Coast rapper Game shared a slideshow of moments spent with the late star.

