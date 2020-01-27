advertisement

Kobe Bryant named his daughter Gianna “Mambacita” after his court nickname, “Black Mamba”, confident that she would follow in his footsteps and become a professional basketball player.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old five-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist died with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles as they pursued that dream.

Bryant and Gianna were killed while traveling to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, where Star Ventura County reported it was to train her team in a tournament, citing stunning players and coaches at the sports facility.

Bryant was known as a family man, and his Instagram account is filled with photos and videos of his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters, from 17 to 7 months old.

But it’s Gianna, or “Gi Gi”, who was the star of many of the photos and videos, showing basketball skills that ESPN Women, just three weeks ago, compared to those of her father.

Since retiring from the National Basketball Association in 2016, Bryant had been coaching the Gianna High School basketball team.

In a November video that Bryant posted on Instagram, she finishes a solo dribble marking the type of faded “swish” basket known as “Kobe” after her dad’s signature.

In 2018, Bryant was captured on video saying his daughter was “turned off” when playing for the University of Connecticut Huskies, one of the best teams in women’s college basketball.

The next step for Gianna after college would be the National Women’s Basketball Association, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Joe Bryant, who played in the NBA before coaching the WNBA Sparks in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant told late-night TV leader Jimmy Kimmel in January that when fans came to him and Gianna and said he needed to have a son to carry on his family’s NBA tradition, Gianna would tell them to them, “Oi! I have this!” And he would say, “Yeah, it’s good, you got this. “

He told BET Network two weeks ago that he had found a new passion for the game by watching basketball with Gianna, watching the sport through the eyes of a 13-year-old.

“I haven’t been sitting there that you know as an athlete or player or anything like that, and you know it’s like for me, and I don’t like it. It was her, she was having such a good time , ”Bryant said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Peter Cooney)

