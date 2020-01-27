advertisement

Kobe Bryant, one of the biggest advocates of women’s sports, died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The basketball symbol is constantly being supported.

“The WNBA mourns the sudden and tragic loss of NBA Great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe’s support for the WNBA and women’s basketball, as well as his passion to help young girls and boys make their dreams come true, made him a true legend for our sport, ”said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. “We admired him not only as a legendary basketball player, but also as a father, youth coach and role model for future generations of athletes. On behalf of the WNBA, it is an incredibly sad day for all of us, and we express our deepest condolences to his family and to all who mourn his death. “

Daughter Gianna, “GiGi”, 13, was one of the dead in the helicopter crash, officials said. The couple were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for one of GiGi’s basketball travel games. There were a total of nine deaths, according to the AP.

Bryant, who officially retired from the NBA in 2016, was close to the sport as a coach for his daughters, including Gianna, who proved that Bryant didn’t need a son to continue the family legacy. She was known as “Mambacita”, a reference to her father’s nickname “Black Mamba”.

Just last week, Bryant made headlines for declaring that there were women who could be playing in the NBA and named the ballers Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Della Donne. After Bryant’s death, Donne went to Instagram and wrote: “I not only had the pleasure of knowing Kobe, but also got to know his beautiful daughter. My heart is broken. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the families of the other passengers on board. “

Rebecca Lobo expressed Bryant’s influence on the WNBA and wrote: “No @NBA player has supported @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched TV and coached the next generation. We pray for his family. “

Lisa Leslie also went on Twitter and wrote: “We lost more than one basketball player today. We have lost a legend, my friend and my brother! We also lost part of our future because GG left too early. “

Bryant was not only committed to women’s basketball, but also to women’s sports as a whole.

The U.S. women’s soccer team honored him on social media, for example, where players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan exchanged ideas.

Kobe always showed up for us. He was there before 2015. He was there after 2019.

We will miss you and we will miss Gigi. Rest in peace, friend. We will carry this Mamba mentality forever. pic.twitter.com/SQQX4lss5W

– United States Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 26, 2020

Sydney Leroux reported on Instagram about her relationship with the NBA star: “Kobe – thank you for taking me into your lovely family. Thank you for believing in me. To be there for me in good and difficult times. For your crazy book recommendations and quotes. For help with writing. For teaching that I don’t soften for anyone. For teaching me about the darkness and the light and the bad guys who become the heroes. I will not forget any of it. I’ll miss you.”

Bryant has also had a lasting impact on the up-and-coming tennis star Naomi Osaka. The other Nike athlete went on social media and thanked him for his support.

And today, young tennis players Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally Bryant dedicated their victory at the Australian Open by wearing handwritten honors on their sneakers. In Gauff’s pink New Balance kicks the words “Mamba Mentality” were written on the midsole with the number 24 and the words “RIP Kobe”. McNally wrote “Kobe” and his numbers 8 and 24 on them white Adidas kicks.

