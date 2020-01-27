advertisement

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, teammates of the legendary Showtime Lakers, shared their memories of Kobe Bryant on and off the pitch after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41.

“My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner, and greatest laker of all time has disappeared,” Johnson said in a series of tweets. “It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader in our game, a mentor for both male and female players.”

“He gave his knowledge, time and talent to so many youth, college, NBA and WNBA tutors. Words cannot express the influence he had on the basketball game. I know basketball fans around the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles. “

Abdul-Jabbar, who is next to Bryant on the list of top 5 goal scorers in NBA history, while Bryant will be remembered by most of his five NBA titles and endless basketball successes: “I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. “

Bryant’s death was shocked and grieved across the league, with some players crying as they warmed up. The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs paid tribute at the start of their game by allowing the 24-second shot clock to expire on each of their first possessions.

Read more from Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson in the following tweets.

Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired an entire generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33), January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

He gave his knowledge, time and talent to so many youth, college, NBA and WNBA tutors. Words cannot express the influence he had on the basketball game. I know basketball fans around the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZoB3Uwbvzk

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

He was such an icon, but he also did so much for LA. He was passionate about the homeless and was an advocate of women’s basketball. Training his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much luck.

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Kobe and I have had so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common outside of court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss these conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the basketball game and our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I pray for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri and his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be there for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

