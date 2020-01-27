advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida – Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith hastily organized a tribute to Kobe Bryant minutes before the Pro Bowl.

Smith and his NFC teammates learned of Bryant’s death when they were in the dressing room on January 26 to prepare for the NFL’s all-star game.

So they did it – repeatedly.

It was one of several ways that NFL player Bryant was remembered during the ceremonial event that the AFC won 38:33 for the fourth time in a row in Orlando.

“I don’t even want to talk about it anymore,” said Smith in the locker room hours later. “I don’t want to get emotional.”

Detroit cornerback Darius Slay has not tempered his feelings. Slay was so big that he adored Bryant so much that he got a bespoke Lakers hoodie to warm up before the NFL games. Slay also met Bryant a few years ago.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Slay with tears in her eyes. I am in shock. I just imagine how he grows up, is a Lakers partner and has a future son that I could cheer next. It’s just shocking. I say the words “Kobe is gone”, that’s just crazy. “

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California in early January, and the news spread just before the game. The NFL game played across the country has been weakened.

The players searched for updates for mobile phones on the edge of the field and looked for information and answers.

“It shocked the whole locker room,” said Fletcher Cox of the Department of Defense in Philadelphia.

Smith, Slay and Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett met for a sack in the second quarter and delivered their first “Kobe J.” Even more NFC teammates carried out the routine after a fumble in the third quarter.

Davonte Adams, the recipient of Green Bay, pointed to the sky and flashed number 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after making a touchdown catch in the third.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer for Bryant and his family before the game.

The NFL was silent on Bryant’s 2-minute first-half warning. She showed the picture of the retired NBA star on the scoreboards and announced his death at the age of 41.

During the break, several players took off their helmets. Others knelt and prayed. The fans broke the silence by saying “Ko-be! Ko-be! “

“I felt hurt,” said Chicago security Eddie Jackson. “It’s sad. I don’t know what it feels like to lose a husband and child, so I don’t understand what the family is going through. It has to be tough.”

Aside from the Bryant honors, the NFL’s annual all-star game went as expected. There were big games everywhere and few tackles. The teams put together 834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The piece of the day was Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell defeated Dallas’ Travis Frederick and fired Kirk Cousins ​​4-0 in a game. Campbell took the ball, which Watt picked up and left untouched to give the AFC a 38-27 lead.

The NFC had the chance to gather too late and tried to use a new rule that allowed the scoring team to keep the ball by facing a quarter-final game from their own 25-yard line. Cousins ​​threw a deep ball that Baltimore’s security guard Thomas caught.

Campbell has been named a defensive AFC player. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP.

The winners each earned $ 70,000. The losers got $ 35,000 each.

Jackson threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Deshaun Watson from Houston threw 148 yards with a touchdown and selection.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill teamed up with Jacksonville’s DJ Chark to score a 60-yard score that officials chose not to rule out after two defenders touched him.

Wilson gave his NFC starting spot to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who is considering retiring. Brees said that it would take him some time this week to decide his future.

Cousins, Brees and Wilson threw TD passes for the NFC, which allowed Ezekiel Elliott and Adams to roll throws. Elliotts was picked up. Adams added two TD receptions.

The biggest highlight of the NFC was that Cox growled 61 meters before the finish. Minnesota Harrison Smith intercepted and returned a Watson pass on the 3-yard line to 39 before being forwarded to Cox, who spent the rest of the time.

Nobody tried to get the 310-pound Cox under control. Denver’s receiver, Courtland Sutton, hit the ball for the last 20 yards.

“I’m glad nobody tried to stop me,” said Cox. “It was fun. However, I was looking for someone to throw the ball at. I was guaranteed. Take the thing out of my hands.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

