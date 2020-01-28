advertisement

Oscar winner Kobe Bryant was remembered on Monday at the Oscar nominees’ annual lunch, a day after the tragic helicopter crash that left the NBA star, his teenage daughter, and seven other passengers dead.

“We all heard some terrible news yesterday, and we should use this moment to acknowledge the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, 2018 Oscar winner for the best animated short, the death of his daughter Gianna, and seven others,” said the president the academy, David Rubin.

“Kobe was present at the nominees’ lunch two years ago and with all his great success on the pitch, he was probably the most excited person in the room to be nominated. I know we all express our condolences to his family. Let’s take a moment to be silent in his honor. Thank you very much.”

Also read: MSNBC Anchor Denies Use of N-Word During Kobe Bryant Report: “Unfortunately I Stuttered”

“Dear Basketball,” with which Bryant and Disney animation legend Glen Keane received the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018, is a six-minute hand-drawn short film based on a poem written by Bryant in November 2015 and on the Players’ Tribune has released a website to announce his retirement from basketball. Keane, who left Disney after 40 years of career, designed and animated famous characters such as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, the ghost in “Aladdin” and the beast in “Beauty and the Beast” and shows Bryant as a child as NBA superstar, when Kobe’s voice-over explains what drives him and why it’s time to end his active days.

Bryant’s friend, the equally famous film composer John Williams, provided the music.

The NTSB is currently investigating the fatal crash.

Goodbye, Kobe: Bryant’s coolest and craziest moments outside of court (video)

The highlights of the retired Lakers, from jumping over an Aston Martin to performing with Taiwanese pop stars

Was it real or wrong? Well, of course it was fake. But everyone asked this question for a week when Kobe posted a viral video in which he jumped over an Aston Martin to advertise some shoes.

