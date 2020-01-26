advertisement

Kobe Bryant had already impressed Hollywood as the leader of the city’s favorite sports team, but the LA Lakers star had only just started speaking to TheWrap in April 2017 when his animated short starring Disney animation legend Glen Keane premiered “Dear Basketball” at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Bryant, who tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, imagined a career after the NBA that included films, television, short films and even novels , “I think there are countless ways to reach an audience, and the most important thing is that we have compelling stories and characters that can support that,” he said.

“Dear Basketball,” with which Bryant and Keane won an Oscar the following year, is a six-minute, hand-drawn short film based on a poem that Bryant wrote in November 2015 and published on the Players’ Tribune website to his Announce basketball withdrawal. Keane, who left Disney after 40 years of career, designed and animated famous characters such as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, the ghost in “Aladdin” and the beast in “Beauty and the Beast” and shows Bryant as a child as NBA superstar, when Kobe’s voice-over explains what drives him and why it’s time to end his active days.

Bryant’s friend, the equally famous film composer John Williams, provided the music.

Bryant and Keane got together with TheWrap to discuss the next phase in two legendary careers.

How did a poem on the Player’s Tribune website become a film?

KOBE BRYANT: I’ve had the idea of ​​making it short since I started writing it. I knew I wanted to go filming, and the dream was to get John Williams to film him and animate Glen Keane.

So it became: “OK, can I write something worthy of your time?” How do I do that? Well, I have to write something true. What do I want to say about the game when I speak about the game? I wrote from there.

And have you already thought of film?

BRYANT: Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes. I felt like I grew up with such a project as a child and Michael Jordan, and it would have helped me tremendously to learn from his dream. I thought, “OK, I’m retiring from the game, but how can I give something back to the game for the next generation?”

Glen, how did you get there? Have you ever known each other?

GLEN KEANE: No, it was really just that Kobe had seen some of my work before …

BRYANT: Over and over and over and over and over again. (Laughs)

Good yes. You have children

BRYANT: Oh god, I knew him before I had children.

KEANE: He called and we couldn’t believe Kobe was visiting us in our humble, tiny little Hollywood studio. And Kobe came in and said first, “Yeah, that’s perfect.”

BRYANT: (in a muffled voice) There were storyboards on the walls, and it was not generated by the computer but by hand. It was just like that, oh my god.

KEANE: I was so glad you said that And so we only spent some time connecting. We found that we had a lot in common creatively, even though I was in a completely different field. We talked about Beethoven and how in his head he heard Beethoven in …

BRYANT: Game 6, 2009 Western Conference Finals. (The Lakers defeated Denver Nuggets 119-92 and reached the NBA final, which they also won.)

KEANE: And I also had Beethoven in my head. I mean, I animated Beast’s Transformation (in “Beauty and the Beast”) in my head to Beethoven’s Ninth. So we really connected artistically.

Kobe, I was on the John Williams tribute you took part in last summer and I was intrigued by the idea that you would find basketball and music or cinema in common. Have you always seen such connections?

BRYANT: Oh yes, absolutely. And it’s not just film – it’s nature too. When you know what you want to do in life, the world basically becomes your library. You can see everything you see from this perspective, which makes everything a learning object for you.

And if that’s the case, then I can make a very specific film that focuses on basketball and that is connected to human nature as a whole. Because it’s not necessarily about discipline, but about how the discipline is achieved and why. And these things are the same no matter what area you are in.

Glen, you had Kobe’s words from the start, but how did the collaboration work from there?

KEANE: We have had many conversations about the spirit of it. It would be a way for a child’s perspective to communicate how Kobe followed that path. It was a very nostalgic look back, but with the goal of giving the tools to other children, anyone, how to make this dream come true.

One of the first things we did was downloading the 20 best games from Kobe on YouTube. And we just framed that. It was so cool. I mean, he has a photographic memory of every moment on the square.

I remember a particular shot. I forgot what game it was, but it was the last second and you move across and shoot a three-point shot. It was impossible, but you did it. And you said, “Well, the way I did it was when I was a kid …”

BRYANT: Cycle. Right. The shot was against the Miami Heat at Staples Center and I shot a one-legged runner sideways. I went this way and shot it back that way. I told him that when I was a child I learned how to do it. We used to do these competitions on BMX motorcycles, where you take these little stones and knock on the telephone pole. However, if you ride a bike, you cannot point it directly at the phone pole. You have to throw it back a little to change the direction you’re going. That’s how I learned to do this fadeaway, because when I go this way and aim at the basket, it goes to the left. If I turn it back a little, it will even out.

KEANE: It was so cool. Because I realized how much physics is involved in all of this. As an animator, you can not only animate Kobe. You don’t have the ability, you don’t have the knowledge. I had to learn Kobe, which was so fun.

I would stop the frame and watch Kobe approach the basket, signal what he will do with the ball and how the opponent knows that Kobe will not do what he shows the world he is going to do. They are waiting for him to do something else. But it is not, it is not, it is not and now Kobe’s feet are off the ground. It cannot change gravity and it is in the air, so they rise up to be slaughtered like a sheep.

I’ve studied that and animated it – Kobe kicks his legs and throws his hips and moves sideways in the air, changes the ball and comes from the other side and lowers it … I mean, I get chills if I only remember .

BRYANT: (laughs) Now, after seeing how Glen animated these movements frame by frame, I realize why my shoulder and back and everything hurts so bad. Oh, that’s why. It makes sense now. If you do it, just do it.

Would you like to be present in the entertainment industry now?

BRYANT: What I like to do is what we call creative education. How can we inspire the next generation of athletes? And I use this term very widely. If you have a body, you are an athlete. How can we inspire them to be the best version of themselves?

It is sometimes difficult with children. Because you can’t say, “Do that, do that, work hard.” They know that. But if we can show them a story about what that person did, what that character did, what that character went through, and when they see themselves in that character, it becomes a process that they do own it. It is not someone else who tells them what to do, they see it. If we can influence the next generation in this way, we will be successful.

And you want to do that through film …

BRYANT: Oh yeah. Through films, short films, television, long form, live action one day. Novels. I think there are only a lot of ways to reach an audience. It is important that we have convincing stories and convincing characters who can support this.

You were famous in your basketball career. Are you more relaxed now?

BRYANT: Well, it’s not that intense on the outside. Basketball is such an emotional thing and this process is different. They have time to run and make sure it’s as good as we can make it. You don’t have that with basketball. The game takes place on Monday evening at 7:30 a.m. If you are not ready, you are not ready. Well.

It is a different kind of intensity.

Can the legacies you already have be a burden? Glen, you sit down to animate this six-minute short as the guy who designed some of the most famous characters in the history of Disney animation …

KEANE: I left Disney after about 40 years when I came up with something new, but it wouldn’t happen if I didn’t go. It was really hard to just walk, but there is a point where there has to be an end.

I had no idea that this was what was waiting for me – but really, “Dear Basketball” is the first film in which you actually see my drawings on the screen. All Disney films that someone else traces are painted on them … These are the raw drawings.

I keep saying to my wife: “I’m feeling 20 again and I’m just starting.” And she says: “When you say that, I feel very uncomfortable.” But it is a new beginning for me.

Kobe, does it feel like a fresh start to you?

BRYANT: Yes. It is a kind of evolution. The industry has changed, but the mentality and approach have remained the same. The lessons I’ve learned remain the same. I’m just expressing it in a different way.

