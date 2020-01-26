advertisement

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the suburb of Los Angeles on Sunday, the celebrity website TMZ reported in a police-confirmed accident that killed five people.

Los Angeles County Sheriff officials said there were no survivors after the morning crash on a hill in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

TMZ was the first US subsidiary to report that Bryant was a victim. The death of the NBA icon was later confirmed by ESPN and Variety, citing unidentified sources.

The crash occurred just hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was ranked third on the NBA leaderboard by current Lakers star LeBron James in a Saturday game in Philadelphia.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that started in 1996 and continued until he retired in 2016.

He was also a two-time Olympic champion, helping to help the US squad of NBA stars win in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

