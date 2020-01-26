advertisement

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, killing four more, according to media reports. He was 41 years old.

The crash was reported by the LA County Sheriff’s Department at 11:25 a.m. local time, and TMZ was the first to report Bryant as one of the plane’s members. TMZ also reported that his wife Vanessa was not on board the helicopter. The couple have four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri.

Bryant was known to use helicopters to fly through Los Angeles during his 20-year career with the Lakers. He won five NBA championships. Bryant was released from high school by the Lakers in 1996 and started a career in which he became an 18-time all-star, the MVP of the league in 2007/08, and scored 33,643 points.

His death is less than 24 hours after his NBA star and Lakers striker LeBron overtook James Bryant as third on the list of all-time NBA goal scorers. James wore bespoke shoes with Bryant’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 during the Saturday game to honor him.

Both of Bryant’s jersey numbers were retired by the Lakers in 2017, two months before he won an Oscar for Best Short Film with famous Disney animator Glen Keane. The short film, “Dear Basketball,” showed moments from Bryant’s childhood and career when he told his Players Tribune column announcing his retirement from basketball in 2016.

