(CNN) – Away but never forgotten. While the tribute to Kobe Bryant’s remarkable basketball career slipped after his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, fans continued to cherish countless memories as they mourned the death of the NBA great.

Fans’ final vision of Bryant in a purple and gold uniform four years ago was like many before, because the legend of Los Angeles Lakers scored a spectacular 60 points in his farewell NBA game.

Outside the arena before the game against the Utah Jazz on that day in April 13, 2016, fans had sung: “Ko-be! Frame!”

A fan, who paid $ 4,200 with his two friends for three $ 34 tickets, told CNN that they were from Oregon to watch the final game.

“He is the best of our generation,” he said. “He has been a great inspiration to us all.”

Bryant had announced that the season would be his last in a gripping letter written in the form of a poem about The Players’ Tribune.

“This season is all I have to give,” he wrote in “Best Basketball.” “My heart can handle it. My mind can handle it. But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.

“And that’s OK. I’m ready to let you go.”

If injuries had made too many of his last matches a struggle, Bryant completed his glorious 20-year career with the style that made him a five-time NBA champion.

He demonstrated the tenacity, toughness and talent that made him one of the greatest of all time in basketball history.

“Don’t pass it on”

And unlike many games in his farewell season, Bryant’s heroism helped to win. For most of the night following the Utah Jazz, it was Bryant who fueled the Lakers in the fourth quarter and brought them to a 101-96 win by himself.

Then Bryant left the game with 4.1 seconds. He was then swam on the field by former teammates and coaches.

“I can’t believe how fast 20 years have passed,” Bryant told the Staples Center audience as he thanked the fans, his teammates and his family.

He remembered what it was his dream to play for the Lakers, his favorite team that grew up.

“You can’t write anything better than this,” he said.

Bryant, who made 22 of 50 shots, laughed in his farewell speech because he was told two decades to pass the ball.

On the last evening, he said, his teammates told him: “Don’t let it pass!”

Bryant, who called Magic Johnson the greatest Laker in a pregame ceremony, ended his speech with “Mamba out” – a reference to his nickname, “The Black Mamba” – a kiss and a literal drop of microphone.

How big was Bryant when he said goodbye to the NBA?

He beat the Jazz in the fourth quarter 23-21. With his team behind with just under six minutes to go, Bryant scored 17 consecutive points for his team.

With 40 seconds to go, Bryant and his team got the ball 1 point lower.

It was a scene that NBA fans have seen so many times before. Bryant dribbled the ball up, defended the defense, walked to the left, and turned the course to use a screen. With his husband who respected Bryant’s driving skills, the legend crossed the line just inside the 3-point line with 31 seconds left.

As soon as the ball left his shooting hand, he knew it, the Jazz knew it, 19,000 Lakers fans knew it and the watching TV audience knew it.

Typical Kobe. He knocked it down. Another game winner for a highlight reel full of fascinating moments.

