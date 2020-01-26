advertisement

CALABASAS, California – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant died after the helicopter crashing on a hill in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed.

ESPN has also confirmed that Bryant died in the crash.

According to TMZ Sports, no one on board the helicopter survived.

TMZ reported for the first time that Bryant died in the crash. Vanessa Bryant was not in the helicopter according to TMZ.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of the five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

Kobe Bryant is one of the dead in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who spanned a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41.

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/ericsports/status/1221522566604414976

