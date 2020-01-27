advertisement

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Giana, it became known that the basketball star was already nicknamed GiGi.

Despite her young age, 13-year-old GiGi showed promising opportunities to follow in her father’s footsteps. So much so that Kobe had already entered Mambacita, her sporting name, which indicated Kobe’s own nickname, the Black Mamba.

The paperwork was reported to have been filed on December 30 last year, with the intention of labeling a range of sportswear such as shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies.

Kobe had already begun to mention the avid basketball player with her nickname on social media in a variety of videos praising her daughter’s skill in basketball.

According to TMZ, Alyssa Altobelli, who can be seen in one of Kobe’s most recent “Team Mamba” posts, died in the crash alongside her mother and father, Keri and John Altobelli.

They were on their way to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball when the crash happened.

Eyewitnesses say they heard the helicopter stutter before it crashed and went up in flames. The crash occurred on Sunday, January 26, just before 10 a.m. local time near Las Virgenes Road south of Agoura Road.

A bush fire was lit and it became more difficult for the emergency services to crash.

Bryant traveled by helicopter and was one of the greatest basketball players who owned this planet with the LA Lakers. It was even known that he took a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in the DTLA.

Rest in peace for everyone who tragically died in the shock accident.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

