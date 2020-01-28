advertisement

Kobe Bryant has a “symbol” on and next to the basketball court

According to CNN reporter Conor Powell, the Los Angeles Staples Center has had a “steady stream of people for 24 hours” honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The global sports community felt tremors after basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Monday.

There were no survivors among the nine people on board the plane, including the sports star’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

“A lot of people talked about what Kobe Bryant meant to them. He’s obviously a great basketball player, but in recent years he has become an icon in Los Angeles due to his extrajudicial activities. Powell said Sky News.

“He was known for winning championships, but in the past few years he has really started moving into a second career.

“He had won an Oscar for a short film, he wrote a children’s book, he was very active in community coaching his daughter’s basketball team, and he did a lot of community service.”

“Many people are shocked and incredulous that Kobe Bryant is dead.”

Image: AP

