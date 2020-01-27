advertisement

As news of the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant spread, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs players spontaneously paid homage to the man who was number 24 while referring to their game on Sunday.

Before the game started, both teams agreed not to play with each of their first ball possession, so the 24-second shot time ran out. The unsolicited greeting was greeted by the fans in San Antonio with a standing ovation.

41-year-old Bryant and his young daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, early Sunday morning. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by local officials. Bryant’s death was understandably shocked across the NBA. Reports of stunned silence and players consoling each other while warming up and practicing the league. During a game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, the Tyson Chandler missile center was seen in visible tears on the bench.

The Staples Center, where Bryant played most of his Lakers career, was rehearsed for the Grammys when the news of the crash was released. The Los Angeles Times reports that workers in the arena have removed curtains that cover Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 retired jerseys in the rafters.

The Lakers will play their next game at the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Bryant’s death occurred less than 24 hours after Lakers’ current striker LeBron James overtook Bryant in third place on the all-time top scorer list.

