(CNN) – For the first time since the NBA legend who had passed away their most famous alumnus, the Lower Merion Aces played at Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.

High school in the Philadelphia metropolitan area on Saturday afternoon honored Bryant – who played there four years before joining the NBA at the age of 18 – for the game.

There was a moment of 33 seconds of silence and a video tribute. The school also unveiled a framed version of Bryants No. 33 jersey, the uniform was recently returned to the school after it was stolen. CNN branch WPVI reported in March that the replica shirt signed by Bryant was purchased by a collector in China who suspected it had been stolen and returned it.

Assistant trainer Doug Young, who played with Bryant in Lower Merion, told the public that the school took comfort by working together as a family.

He spoke about the joy the Bryant family brought to their games in the 1990s.

“When my teammates and I played for the Aces, one of the things we found to be our greatest joy was looking up in the stands and seeing Kobe’s family smile and cheer and be so loud and enthusiastic and supportive in the crowd. Him and encourage us, “he said, according to a video recording from CNN affiliate KYW.

He said it was an incredible example of positivity and unconditional love.

Lower Merion head coach Gregg Downer, who coached Bryant during the 1993-1996 seasons, told reporters after basketball helped him heal.

“It has been a long week, but I am getting stronger and feeling stronger. Today was therapeutic for me,” he said, according to KYW.

Bryant’s cousin John Cox and his family joined the field coaches for the unveiling of the jersey. The video clip ended with the names of the nine victims of the helicopter crash.

Lower Merion defeated Souderton High School 42-37 in the extension.

