According to flightradar24.com, the helicopter crashed in Calabasas on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with nine people, including Lakers legend Kobe Bryant [41], his daughter Gianna [13], a baseball coach from Orange County and others from John Wayne Airport on the way to Gianna’s basketball training in Newbury Park when it hit a Calabasas hill.

John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was also in the helicopter. There were no survivors.

The southern California sky was cloudy and foggy in the morning.

According to TMZ, the helicopter was on its way to Mamba Sports Academy, 1011 Rancho Conejo Blvd. in Newbury Park for basketball training.

After leaving the airport in Santa Ana at 9:06 a.m., the helicopter – according to FlightRadar24 a Silkorsky S76-B with the tail number N72EX – flew northwest towards Highway 5 and remained west of this road.

According to FlightRadar24, the helicopter continued to follow the path of the 5 freeway through downtown LA towards Glendale.

The helicopter circled the Glendale area and was reportedly awaiting air traffic control instructions.

The flight route shows how the helicopter continues north on the route of the 5 Freeway through Burbank, Sun Valley and Arleta.

On San Fernando Mission Boulevard near White Oak Avenue in the Granada Hills, the helicopter flew south through the Northridge, Chatsworth and Winnetka areas via Pierce College in the Woodland Hills.

She then turned west on the 101 Freeway route and turned south near Las Virgenes Road in the Calabasas area before hitting a hill near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

The crash was reported to the authorities at 9:47 a.m.

