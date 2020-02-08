advertisement

The two helicopter engines that crashed in foggy and cloudy weather on a hill in California last month, killing major basketballer Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no evidence of a “catastrophic internal failure,” they said. federal investigators on Monday.

The interim report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) 12 days after the January 26 accident also said that examination of both rotor assemblies found damage “consistent with rotation maintained at the time of impact.

The findings, though preliminary, showed no apparent signs of mechanical problems that may have contributed to the fiery crash in which Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in the helicopter went missing.

The death of Bryant, an 18-year-old star in the National Basketball Association and one of the most beloved sports figures in the world, sparked a shock and shock from other fans and athletes across the globe.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers had gone on a youth basketball tournament in which he was coaching and his daughter and two other girls in luxury bowling had to compete.

In a recent new revelation about the collision, the NTSB investigative update said: “The visible sections of the engine showed no evidence of an uncontrolled or catastrophic internal failure.”

The 11-page report does not exclude that mechanical issues can still be identified when engines and other parts recovered from the Sikorsky S-76B waste have been dismantled and examined more closely.

MYSTERIES AND CLOUDS

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said two days after the tragedy that clouds, fog and limited visibility reported near the collision would be a major focus of the investigation.

Friday’s report said videos and photos taken by the public in the area depict fog and low clouds obscuring the hills around the crash site, including video security footage showing the helicopter disappearing into the clouds moments before it crashed.

The NTSB also quoted a witness from a mountain bike trail in the fog-lined foothills, who briefly watched the helicopter emerge from the clouds as it spun to the left before crashing seconds later a short distance away.

The pilot, an experienced aviator certified as an instructor, was navigating by visual orientation, not instrument guidance, throughout the entirety of the destiny flight, the NTSB said.

While he was licensed to fly instruments, the charter-owned charter company Island Express Helicopters was only allowed to fly with visual flight rules when transporting paying passengers, the report said.

Robert Clifford, a lawyer from the Avaricago-based aviation disaster, said flying a low-visibility helicopter is ill-advised without two pilots, even if it sails with instruments.

“An experienced pilot but still alone in bad weather is a bad formula for the safe operation of a helicopter,” he told Reuters.

Shortly before the radar contact with Bryant’s helicopter was lost, the pilot had told air traffic control that he was trying to climb over a cloud layer, the NTSB said.

Moments later the plane shifted to the left and began to descend, crashing to the ground at more 45 miles per hour (72 km / h) and bursting into flames. “All smoke / cabin and both engines were subjected to a fire after the crash,” the report states.

The remains, scattered around an impact crater, were found in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains near the city of Calabasas, about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The agency said the conclusions reached on the cause of the collision and the contributing factors will be published in its final report, which is expected in 12 to 18 months. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Steve Gorman in Culver City, Calif .; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by David Gregorio and Daniel Wallis)

