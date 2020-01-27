advertisement

Friends and teammates of Gianna Bryant were also named among the dead from the helicopter crash that killed her father, the legendary NBA, Kobe.

The 13-year-old Gianna, known as Gigi, followed in her father’s footsteps and became a professional basketball player before the terrible accident on Sunday.

The couple traveled to a match for their Mamba sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California for a basketball game in which they were expected to play, and Bryant was to act as the coach.

The two were killed along with seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

media_cameraKobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on December 29, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Image: Andrew D Bernstein / Getty Images

While the police and authorities have not officially released the names of the people on board, family members of some victims have confirmed the deaths of their relatives.

These include 56-year-old John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and youngest daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter.

John Altobelli was the longtime head coach of the Southern California baseball team Orange Coast College and was described by LA Times deputy sports editor Mike Hiserman as a “legendary figure”.

Orange Coast College confirmed the news with an emotional statement that Altobelli’s son JJ and daughter Lexi survived the family members.

“It is difficult to put into words what this loss means for college and the athletics department,” said Jason Kehler, OCC Athletics Director.

“John was a great coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor to all the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and his influence will live on forever. “

media_cameraKeri and John Altobelli were killed in a crash.

Another young basketball player on Gianna Bryant’s team, Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester, also died, according to family members.

Payton’s brother, Riley Chester, wrote on Instagram: “Rest in peace for the most amazing mother and sister. I love you Pay Pay and Mom RIP ”.

Payton Chester was previously a student at Harbor View Elementary School.

Todd Schmidt, director of Harbor View, wrote on Facebook: “While people are mourning for Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two great people who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester.

“As headmasters, we work with some fantastic families … the Chesters were one of them … committed, supportive, encouraging and full of mischief and laughter … and they had the best kids!”

media_cameraThe scene of the fatal accident. Picture: Mark Ralston / AFP

The helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, also died, according to local U.S. reports.

The 50-year-old was an experienced pilot who worked for Island Express Helicopters, the company he owned.

Friends said he taught aspiring helicopter pilots how to fly and was very popular in aviation.

Friends have identified the pilot as

Ara Zobayan. He taught aspiring helicopter pilots how to fly and was very popular in aviation. They wrote, “Rest while you take your last flight to heaven.” @ KTLA #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTk

– Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) January 27, 2020

Christina Mauser also died in the crash, according to Katrina Foley, Mayor of Costa Mesa, who tweeted the news.

She was a girls basketball coach at a nearby private school and her husband Matt Mauser founded Tijuana Dogs, a popular band from Orange County.

In a Facebook post, he said: “My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. “

media_cameraChristina Mauser with husband Matt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash will begin today.

According to early reports, the helicopter made a steep climb to get over a thick layer of fog before falling on a hill and killing everyone on board.

Witnesses said they heard a stuttering sound moments before the crash.

Devastated fans of Bryant’s have made a temporary memorial to the star near the Staples Center arena – home of the LA Lakers.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board. In addition to Gianna, the couple have three other daughters – Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Originally published as Daughters friends and killed in a crash

