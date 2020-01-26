advertisement

(CNN) – In 2011, Kobe Bryant became the first professional athlete who was not an actor and had his hand and footprints recorded in the historic Chinese theater of Grauman in Hollywood.

Crowds and attendees cheered during the ceremony for the beloved NBA superstar and Olympic athlete.

After being introduced by late-night host and master of ceremonies Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant spoke of the honor that was paid to him, which he said he had never imagined in his “wildest dreams.”

“I just feel honored to be able to do this,” Bryant said. “It’s never something I’ve ever thought of.”

The court is where he became a legend, but Bryant – who at the age of 41 was one of five people who fell on a hill in Calabasas, California in a helicopter accident – also left his mark on Hollywood.

In 2018 he scored another scoop after being the only athlete to ever win a basketball championship and an Academy Award.

Bryant, who stopped playing professional basketball in 2016, won an Oscar for best animated short for ‘Dear Basketball’, based on a poem he wrote.

He worked with animator Glen Keane and Oscar-winning composer John Williams on the project, which was about him as a young boy who dreamed of becoming a basketball player.

“It was pretty surreal to see myself animated,” Bryant told the New York Times after the short was nominated. “I once dreamed of having a distinctive Nike shoe, but I never thought I’d be animated by Glen Keane – that’s almost everything!”

Bryant also had a short flirt with a music career, including a planned rap album from 2000 that was never released.

His single “K.O.B.E.” contained model and actress Tyra Banks.

On Sunday rapper Drake was one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to Bryant.

“It can’t be,” Drake wrote in the caption of a photo that contained the words “Farewell Mamba,” which was Bryant’s nickname.

