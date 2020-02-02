advertisement

Several NFL players from both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs pay homage to Kobe Bryant with their studs on the pitch at Super Bowl 54 in Miami this evening.

Chiefs star Demarcus Robinson wore purple and yellow cleats that represented the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers for whom the Bryant team played during his 20-year career. The Nike shoes were printed with one of Bryant’s two digits 24 (he also wore 8).

Demarcus Robinson’s purple and yellow Nike studs.

Dante Pettis from the 49s also wore Nike studs. Petti’s shoes had a snake pattern upper, alluding to Bryant’s nickname “Black Mamba”, and were available in Laker’s colors. The tunnels also showed an illustration by Bryant.

Dante Pettis’ Nike studs with Kobe Bryant tribute.

Meanwhile, the 49er receiver Emmanuel Sanders wore his team’s Adidas studs in red and gold, but respected Bryant with the words “Rest in Peace”. The shoes also had a number “24” on the collar.

Emmanuel Sanders wears cheats in honor of Kobe Bryant before the Super Bowl.

Sanders posted a picture of the shoes on Twitter along with a Bryant quote: “I’ll do anything to win. Whether it’s on the bench and not using a towel. Give my teammates a cup of water or hit the winner. “

“I will do anything to win. Whether it is sitting on the bench and doing without a towel. Give my teammates a cup of water or hit the winning shot.” – 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D

– Emmanuel Sanders (@ ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

In addition, participants at Hard Rock Stadium attended a minute’s silence for Bryant and the eight other people who were killed on January 26. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the victims. The halftime show headliners, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, have also planned a tribute to the NBA star.

A moment of silence falls for Kobe Bryant and the other victims of the January 26 fall in Super Bowl 54.

