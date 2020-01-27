advertisement

(CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans call on the NBA to update its logo to honor Kobe Bryant after the tragic death of basketball.

Bryant died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

The group flew to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game in which Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

“With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, this petition signed in an effort to forever immortalize him as the new NBA logo,” wrote maker Nick M on Change.org’s petition.

He added that he hoped “… our dream is coming true and we can see Kobe Bryant engraved in the NBA logo.”

The petition had collected more than 280,000 signatures on Monday.

The current NBA logo was designed by Alan Siegel. It has the silhouette of Los Angeles Lakers Great Jerry West.

In addition to a small font change introduced in 2017, the NBA has been using the iconic tri-color logo since 1971.

CNN had contacted the NBA for comments.

Bryant withdrew from the NBA in April 2016 after a profilic career of two decades. The 41-year-old shooting range, nicknamed ‘Black Mamba’, earned five NBA titles, was named MVP of the NBA Finals twice and won two Olympic gold.

As an 18-year-old All-Star selection, he transcends the sport to become one of the most iconic athletes of his generation.

After the news of Bryant’s death was announced, the competition issued a statement in which condolences were sent to his wife and family.

“The NBA family has been destroyed by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent goes hand in hand with an absolute dedication to win. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements … But he will be most remembered for inspiring people around the world to grab a basketball and compete for the best opportunities . “

