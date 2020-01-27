advertisement

On Sunday (January 26), a 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Ian, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant surpassed basketball in the 1996 election, continuing his 20-year career with the Lakers, where he claimed two final MVPs in honor of his 2008 Most Valuable Player.

As the sports world mourns his death, 19-time World Cup champion and one-time world champion Rafael Nadal wrote: “I was awakened this morning by the terrible news of the tragic death of one of the world’s greatest athletes – the tragic death of one of the world’s greatest athletes. Kobe Bryant, his daughter ian yana and other passengers. I extend my condolences to his wife and families. I’m shocked. “

Rod Laver, one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 11 major titles, wrote: “It’s awful sad to wake up to this news. RIP Kobe Bryant. Too Young. Deepest condolences to family and friends of the sports legend. “

Australian Open champion Novak ok Kovovich spoke only about Bryant, who was present at last year’s US Open and his influence last week.

Before Sunday’s victory over Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the Melbourne Park on Sunday, 16-time champion ok skipper made an impression on Bryant after a difficult 2018 championship that saw the Serbian star out of the top 20 due to a knee injury.

“Kobe has been one of my mentors,” ok skipper told ESPN. “I’ve had a few phone conversations with him, as well as, of course, when we see each other live in the last two years.

All of us at the Australian Open extend our condolences to the family and friends of Kobe and Ian Bryant, and all who have been touched by today’s tragedy. FOURTH.

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 26, 2020

“When I was in an elbow with an injury and struggling to deal with all these different things that were happening to me and coming down in the rankings, and then had to work my way up, he was one of the people who cared for me. really there to give me valuable advice and guidance to believe in and trust in myself, trust in the process that I will return to.

“I am very grateful for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who is not. He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all time. “

