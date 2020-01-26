advertisement

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has been killed in a helicopter crash, according to several reports. He was 41 years old.

TMZ first reported the news and said Bryant was on board the helicopter along with four others when it crashed near Calabasas, California at 10 a.m. local time. According to the Los Angeles Times, the plane crashed in fog and lit bush fires, making it difficult for rescue workers to approach the site. No survivors were reported.

“We received a call from a plane in the Malibu area, just outside Las Vergenes, essentially Calabasas, just before 10 am this morning,” Tony Imbrenda of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told local reporters. “Some people were out here on a mountain bike this morning, they saw an airplane in need and went down the slope. This was a helicopter. It was confirmed to be an S-76 Sikorsky helicopter, and unfortunately there were no survivors. “

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He won five championships with the team and was named All Star 18 times. He retired in 2016 as the third highest scorer in the NBA. He also won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

With great sadness we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The plane crashed in a remote field in front of Las Virgenes at around 10:00 a.m. No one on the ground was injured. Investigate the FAA and NTSB.

– City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

In 2018, he won an Oscar for the best short film for Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote about retiring from the game.

His reputation was tarnished after he was arrested in 2003 for allegations of raping a teenager in a Colorado hotel. Bryant denied the allegations on the grounds that the encounter was consensual. The case was dropped after the alleged victim refused to testify in court. He later apologized to the woman and said, “I now realize that she didn’t see the incident the way I did.”

On Saturday night, another NBA legend, LeBron James, paid tribute to Bryant after he got past him and became the third highest scorer in league history.

“He is someone I used as inspiration. It was like, wow. When I saw a 17-year-old child come into the NBA and try to influence a franchise, I used it as motivation, ”said James. “He helped me before he knew what he could do about me. Just to be able to wear the same (LAKERS) jersey he was wearing at this point in my career, to be with this historic franchise and to represent only the purple and gold is very humiliating. “

Dwyane Wade, who played with Bryant in the USA Gold Medalist squad at the 2008 Olympics, was one of the first basketball stars to respond to the news on Sunday. “No, God, please, no!” He wrote on Twitter.

Bryant is survived by a woman and four children.

– Guardian

