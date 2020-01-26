advertisement

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

TMZ reports that the famous basketball player was killed in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news channel ABC also reports that Bryant was killed while NBA’s best-known reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, confirmed the news for ESPN.

Bryant is believed to be one of several victims of the crash.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office tweeted five people. They were confirmed dead and there were no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identity of those killed.

The TMZ reports a fire on board the helicopter that caused the tragic accident.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board, the report said. The couple have four daughters together.

Bryant is one of the most famous players who have ever entered a basketball court. He scored the fourth most points in the league’s history and was only surpassed by compatriot LeBron James last week.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend had a professional career spanning two decades when he became the face of the legendary NBA franchise.

He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in two NBA final campaigns.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, was also awarded MVP in the league in 2008.

Bryant, also known as Black Mamba, retired in 2016 and ended his last game with 60 points.

There’s more to come …

