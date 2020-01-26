advertisement

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter with three other people when he reportedly crashed in Calabasas, California today (January 26).

The rescue personnel responded, but no one on board is said to have survived since the fire went up.

His wife Vanessa is said not to have been on board.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. local time near Las Virgenes Road south of Agoura Road.

A bush fire was lit and it became more difficult for the emergency services to crash.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the helicopter’s engine heard stutter before the crash. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Bryant traveled by helicopter and was one of the greatest basketball players who owned this planet with the LA Lakers. It was even known that he took a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in the DTLA.

The basketball legend is survived by his wife Vanessa, their four daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn child Capri.

Kobe is generally considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time and has produced 18 All-Star teams in a 20-year career with the Lakers. It was a first selection round in the 1996 draft and in 2008 won 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA final MVPs and the league MVP.

The Lakers also pulled his number 8 and number 24 jerseys out of the race. He was just so good. And the only player in Lakers history to receive this award.

As if he wasn’t talented enough, Kobe also won things outside of sports when he won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball in 2018.

