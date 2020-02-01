advertisement

LeBron James unveiled a “Mamba 4 Life” tattoo after the death of the great Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.

Lakers superstar James, who overtook five-time NBA champion and MVP Bryant 2008 as third on the list of all-time points on Saturday, was hit hard by the tragedy.

In a lasting tribute to Bryant, James unveiled his tattoo on Instagram: a black snake, a flower with the numbers 24 and 8 – worn by the Lakers legend – over the font “Mamba 4 Life”.

James and the Lakers are preparing for Friday’s first game since the tragedy – a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tuesday’s showdown with neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, has been postponed.

It comes when the NBA continues to honor Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims.

On Friday, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that the 2020 all-star uniforms will pay tribute to the couple.

Team LeBron (James) is number two and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) number 24 – Gianna’s and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers.

Both teams also wear nine-star jersey badges that represent those who lost their lives in the crash.

The All Star game will take place on February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

