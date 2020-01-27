advertisement

A baseball coach, two teenage girls and their parents and pilot were among the victims of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday.

The authorities haven’t yet officially identified all victims, but family and friends have shared their grief in public announcements or social media posts.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Bryant, 41, died in the accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on her way from Orange County, where he lives, to a youth basketball academy – Mamba Academy – northwest of Los Angeles.

College baseball coach and family

John Altobelli, 56, the chief baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, died in the crash along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa.

The college confirmed her death in a statement.

“John meant so much not only to Orange Coast College, but also to baseball,” said college sports director Jason Kehler in a statement. “He really embodied what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he put in the game, but especially his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. “

Christina Mauser

The 38-year-old Mauser was assistant coach to Gianni Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

“I have three young children and I am trying to figure out how to live with three children and no mother,” her husband Matt told NBC News.

Sarah and Payton Chester

Sarah and Payton Chester, mother and daughter, lived in Orange County and died in the crash, family and friends reported.

“They had to get into the helicopter for convenience today, they usually drove by car,” Payton’s grandmother Catherine George told NBC.

Pilot Ara Zobayan

Ara Zobayan, a commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor, was flying Bryant’s private helicopter when he fell on a hill near Los Angeles and went up in flames.

