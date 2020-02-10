advertisement

All nine people on board died in the helicopter crash on January 26th.

February 10, 2020 12:06 p.m. EST

By Emily Shapiro

A college coach, his wife, and daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant, will be honored at a memorial service on Monday.

John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College, and his wife Keri Altobelli were on board with daughter Alyssa Altobelli, who was a basketball teammate of the 13-year-old daughter of the NBA legend, Gianna Bryant.

All nine people in the helicopter died in a crash on January 26 in Southern California on their way to a game at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy.

The Monday service for the Altobellis takes place at 4 p.m. Local time at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Ok, everyone … We have an official word. The memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, February 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say, there is plenty of space. If you would like to be part of it, we would be happy to have you! pic.twitter.com/qB9o8FCFVJ

– OCC Athletics (@OCCAthletics), February 4, 2020

John and Keri Altobelli are two other children, son J.J. – John Altobelli’s son from a previous marriage – and 16-year-old daughter Alexis, according to the Orange County Register.

J.J. is a boy scout for the Boston Red Sox, the newspaper said.

John Altobelli worked at Orange Coast College for 27 years and was known as a player mentor according to the school.

“He really embodied what it means to be a baseball coach,” said school sports director Jason Kehler in a statement. “The passion he put in the game, but especially his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.”

“We have lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken,” added College President Angelica Suarez in a statement. “Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a huge loss for our campus community. “

“John Altobelli was a great coach and man,” tweeted Barry Faulkner, sports journalist for the Daily Pilot in Southern California. “I’ve worked closely with him for over a dozen years to cover his OCC program. Big heart. Great sense of humor and passion for the game, its players and family. ”

John Altobelli was a great coach and man. I’ve worked closely with him for over a dozen years to cover his OCC program. Big heart. Great sense of humor and passion for the game, its players and family. RIP Alto. Really a legend. pic.twitter.com/992kADK8qV

– Barry Faulkner (@ BarryFaulkner5) January 26, 2020

His wife, Keri Altobelli, “really led this team,” said interim manager Nate Johnson, according to KNBC. “They made everyone feel like an Altobelli or a pirate.”

Alyssa Altobelli, 14, was in eighth grade and a point guard on the girls’ Mamba basketball team, according to ABC Los Angeles, KABC.

“When she smiled, others always smiled around her,” said Alyssa Altobelli’s friend Ellie Robinson at a vigil.

