A shark named Kobe was listed as No. 24 in a catalog by the Marine Conservation Science Institution with more than 300 sharks. (Courtesy of the Marine Conservation Science Institute / SharkDiver.com)

Since his death, Kobe Bryant has received countless awards around the world. Now there is a great white shark, named after the legend of the Lakers, who was fascinated by the mysterious creatures.

Kobe Bryant, the shark – cataloged No. 24 in honor of Bryant’s shirt number – is a 3 meter male shark that visits Guadalupe Island off Mexico, a breeding ground for great whites and a place where the athlete once dived you.

Shark researchers from the Marine Conservation Science Institution and San Diego-based Shark Diver had the idea of ​​honoring Bryant, who did a shark dive in a cage on the island in 2013 and came close to two great whites.

“We really enjoyed Kobe’s visit with us. Naming a shark seemed the right thing to do. He will be remembered forever by his shark diving colleagues and the shark diving community,” wrote Cindy Michaels, communications director for Shark Diver, in an email.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

The Marine Conservation Science Institute has been cataloging sharks off Guadalupe Island since 2003 to observe the mysterious marine animals. There are 312 in the MCSI White Sharks Photo ID Guide.

“It is a tracking tool to assess the population of the Great White Shark population on the island and is instrumental in preserving the Great White Shark in the Northeast Pacific,” said Michaels.

During Bryant’s hour-long island boat experience, he spoke to Martin Graf, the owner of the company, about how fascinated he has been with sharks since childhood in Italy, Michaels noted.

Graf and Michael Domeier, President and Executive Director of MCSI, believed shark # 24 was an appropriate tribute to Bryant.

“His captain asked by radio if we didn’t mind if Kobe came into our cages. We were obviously thrilled,” said Michaels. “Kobe came over and got into the cages and saw some great whites and hung up for a while around the boat. “

The conversation on the ship went beyond basketball and sharks.

Kobe Bryant, along with Shark Diver founder Martin Graf, off Guadalupe Island in 2013. (Courtesy of SharkDiver.com)

After learning that Graf was from Switzerland, Kobe said that he had attended a school in Switzerland, Michaels wrote in an email. Graf is a former cyclist, so they exchanged stories about their sporting experiences.

Shark 24, who is about 10 years old, is featured in the MCSI White Sharks Photo ID Guide for 2020.

The sharks are named by divers who take photos of the left and right side of the sharks so that they can be identified by marks on their bodies, fins and gills. Shark naming rights are auctioned off and funds go back to MSCI, Michaels said.

“The whole situation is so tragic,” said Michaels. “We just wanted to do something cool because he was with us. I don’t know if we would have thought of it if he hadn’t gone out with us. It is just a special community that values ​​the species that are so misunderstood. “

Bryant is not the only notable person named a great white shark in honor.

“The Legend” was named after the US Navy Seal Chris Kyle. Actor Paul Walker, who shot a segment for Shark Week before his death in 2013, named a shark after him. “Jacques” is named after the diver and conservationist Jacques Cousteau.

What are the chances of meeting if Bryant fans want to see the shark named after the basketball player up close?

“Many of the sharks visit the island very often. This is what this database is for so we can identify it, ”said Michaels. “It just depends. There is a very high chance that people will see Kobe. But they are unpredictable, I have no idea. It is a big ocean. “

Michaels said the group expected only the shark community to acknowledge the mention, but the national media – the story was first reported by USA Today – picked up the story after the conservation group released the news on social media.

Guadalupe Island is a small volcanic island off the Baja California peninsula. It is known as a place where great whites gather to feed and mate. Around 19 people take charter flights to the island for five days.

“It’s really not as scary as people think,” said Michaels. “People come back with an appreciation. We have to respect them because they are predatory – there is great respect after they go on our expeditions. “

Bryant’s fascination with sharks was described in an article from 2017, in which he explained how he can compete against rival Allen Iverson.

“That made me investigate how white sharks hunt seals off the coast of South Africa,” Bryant wrote in The Players’ Tribune article, “Obsession is Natural.” “The patience. The timing. The angels.”

It’s not the only shark tribute paid to Bryant since his death. A fisherman who found a megalodon tooth near Hilton Head named the 4-inch artifact “The Black Mamba” in honor of Bryant.

