His local roots meant little to the vocal amount that Bryant wouldn’t forgive the comments from the previous season when the Los Angeles Lakers played against the ’76 in the NBA final.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kobe Bryant, who was like a traitor just a few miles from the high school where he won the state championship title, was on the bench as the final minutes of the 2002 All Star game passed. Almost every Philadelphia fan had booed the man from his hometown when he touched the ball.

Bryant never forgot anything and was stabbed by the vitriol.

“I’m just out there trying to play and have a good time,” said Bryant. “My feelings are hurt because I’m from Philadelphia.”

Bryant had warned fans that he would not come home to relive the glory years at Lower Merion High School. He announced that he would “come to Philly to cut their hearts.”

The Lakers won the championship in five games, a series relentlessly played by Sixers fanatics until Bryant’s last NBA game in town.

Bryant, who died in a 41 year old helicopter crash on Sunday, had a turbulent relationship with Philadelphia.

At his old high school in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Bryant was a superstar, friend and benefactor who never lost touch with his beloved aces. After grappling with 76ers star Allen Iverson, Bryant became one of the All Star fans who loved to hate. They criticized his tony high school and adopted LA boast, saying Bryant was not as labor intensive or tough as the city of his birth.

Bryant never apologized for wanting to beat up the 76s, just when he insisted that he never forget where he came from.

He spent much of his childhood in Italy, where his father Joe Bryant played professional basketball for several years. When his family returned to the United States, Bryant attended Lower Merion High School in a wealthy suburb of Ardmore, about 20 minutes west of downtown Philadelphia.

Marc Jackson, a Philly native and former Temple star who had spent seven seasons in the NBA, remembered Bryant “gritting his teeth” while training for a college ball. The catch: Bryant was only 12 years old.

“You could see he was enjoying it,” Jackson said on Monday. “He enjoyed growing at that moment, knowing that he had to chop his teeth, but this was for a purpose. He saw the other side and he hugged her.”

But after 2001, his relationship with local fans became tense, and when NBA Commissioner David Stern Bryant presented the All-Star Game MVP Cup in 2002, the boos were long and loud.

He wanted to cut out hearts; the boos broke his.

“The only people who rated this negatively were not athletes,” said Jackson. “That’s the mentality you have to have. There are no friends out there. You have to cut hearts out, period. It’s not about making it easy for them because they are friends or family.”

However, Bryant always had his followers who remembered how the Lower Merion prodigy had made a high school version of his Lakers dynasty.

“We played against Chester at the Palestra and they headed tickets for $ 1,000 outside,” said former Lower Merion vice sports director Jerry Monzo. “It was just standing room. I remember that you had Coach K, Coach Boeheim, Coach Calhoun. It was the kind of enthusiasm that went with him wherever he went. We turned people away from us every night when we were played at home. “

In 1996, Bryant led the aces at Hersheypark Arena to the AAAA state title, the first in school since 1943. He ended his senior year with a prom with R&B singer Brandy.

Bryant’s loyalty to Lower Merion and coach Gregg Downer never wavered, and the Kobe Bryant High School on the school’s campus was inaugurated in 2010.

This week, mourning flowers, basketballs, and posters were left at a makeshift memorial in the gym, of which he contributed a $ 400,000 donation. The school day on Monday began with 33 seconds of silence in honor of his retired Aces uniform number.

“It will really make it much harder for us to really embody this ‘Mamba mentality’ and everything he stood for, and we will work so much harder to accept that and be examples of what he was,” said Bridget McCann, junior basketball player.

Bryant had never been to Hollywood when he played in the famous Sonny Hill League, a top amateur basketball organization in the Delaware Valley, and demonstrated his talent at summer games at Temple’s McGonigle Hall or other city courts. He was “Philly Tuff” and undoubtedly as popular as Iverson if the 76s had chosen Bryant No. 1 instead in the 1996 draft. Local media was critical when Bryant decided to skip college.

Four years after Bryant was charged with assaulting a 19-year-old Colorado resort employee, he returned home for a game against the ’76 in March 2007 and was greeted by a headline from the Philadelphia Daily News “HOMETOWN ZERO”, which was blasted over his photo on the back of the newspaper. The Associated Press accompanied Bryant on his journey through Lower Merion and met with students and former teachers.

He urged a message: Philly and Lower Merion were always in his heart.

“It has always been there,” said Bryant. “I’ve been coming back to the NBA ever since. Always. I’ll never forget what the school did for me, what the city did for me.”

The killer instinct “Mamba Mentality” was forged in city pickup games long before he dreamed of the marketing nickname.

“The first day he finished training, he had ice packs on his knees,” said Jackson. “He was 12. He was freezing his knees. That was the first time I saw that he was different. We were like 15 at the time and laughed like” What are you doing, man, are your knees icing over? “

“He said: ‘Because I will have a long career.”

After his career ended, Bryant reinserted himself as Philly. In October 2017, he gave the Eagles an encouraging talk when the team played in California.

“A big part of the message was paying attention to details, doing your job, and focusing on your task,” said Doug Pederson, Eagles coach. “When you act on the field and you are aggressive, you have a kind of bulldog mentality and all the things he learned in his career in the Hall of Fame.”

Bryant’s message must have been well received by the Eagles because about three months later they won their first Super Bowl. Bryant’s celebration was a social media sensation. His widow Vanessa picked up Bryant, who was holding one of his daughters, raised his fist, and paced around the house when the outsider Eagles knocked off the New England Patriots.

By then the evil will towards Bryant had dissipated and surrendered to “M-V-P!” He waved to the crowd and bowed his head approvingly as “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” Chants filled the Wells Fargo Center. Bryant hugged great Downer and 76ers Julius Erving in front of a crowd littered with purple-gold No. 24 jerseys.

Bryant returned to the area last March to promote The Wizenard, his young adult fantasy sports book series, to members of the Philadelphia Youth Basketball program. Bryant attended a book reading that his English teacher also attended.

“The fact that Kobe acted as an intellectual and as a creator rather than a baller appealed to the students,” said PYB President Kenny Holdsman. “Kobe listened to the children talking about the topics in his book, and he looked like what he had created would be useful to middle school students who were trying to find out.”

Bryant and the city he loved so much were whole again and the thank-you flowed in both directions. The last basketball memory of his time at Philly is not a milestone he has reached, but a milestone set by Lakers star LeBron James, who overtook Bryant third on Saturday against the 76s on the NBA career scoring list. James idolized Bryant as a teenager and honored him by writing “Mamba 4 Life” on his sneakers before considering the timeliness of making a mark in Philadelphia.

The All-Stars were realigned again.

“Now I’m here in a Lakers uniform in Philadelphia where he comes from,” said James.

Kobe Bean Bryant never wanted anyone to forget.

